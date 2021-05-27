Three clubs chasing Lille's Ligue 1 hero

Kolkata, May 27: Lille ended Paris Saint-Germain's monopoly in Ligue 1 by clinching the title this season.
Their season has been nothing short of a fairytale and Nanitamo Jonathan Ikone has been one of the key players in their fairytale run
The 23-year-old made a total of 48 appearances for the club throughout the campaign and came up with seven goals and as many assists.
As per rumours, the Frenchman has emerged as a transfer target for several top clubs across the continent.
Here, we look at three biggest suitors of the four-time capped French international.
Arsenal
The Lille number ten is capable of playing on either flank and is also useful centrally both as a number nine or as a number ten. With futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang up in the air, Ikone can prove to be a solid and sensible signing for the north London club.
Tottenham Hotspur
The north London club need a number of top signings to make their way back into the top four. Ikone can prove to be a brilliant signing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and can potentially make the right wing spot of his own.
Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund are believed to be leading the race for Ikone with the club looking prepared to cash in on Jadon Sancho, a player believed to be a primary target for both Liverpool and Manchester United. While Ikone might not boast the numbers like Sancho, he is still a player who has it in him to replace the Englishman thanks to his pace, vision and technical abilities.