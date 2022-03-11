Three clubs chasing Noussair Mazraoui

Kolkata, March 11: Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui looks destined to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena in the summer with his contract set for expiry.
The 24-year-old is believed to have a host of suitors lining up for his signature across the whole Europe.
The Morocco international has been a key player for the Dutch outfit in recent times having established himself among the best players in his position.
It is not difficult to see why Mazraoui is a player in demand. The fact that he would be available without costing a penny makes him chased by so many clubs and his talent is also beyond doubt.
The bombarding right-back has made 28 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side this season across all competitions having registered five goals and four assists in the process.
A modern day full-back who loves to bomb forward on every opportunity, the Moroccan is also quite solid defensively thanks to his pace and ability to recover.
Here, we look at three clubs chasing the signature of the dynamic attacking full-back.
Barcelona
Barcelona are said to be leading the race to snap Mazraoui up on a free transfer. Ajax and Barcelona have a solid relationship between them and we have seen many top players making the jump from the Dutch side to Camp Nou over the years. Mazraoui could well be next in line for a move to the Catalan side but the fact that the Blaugrana are also said to be interested in Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer means they are only likely to get one of the two.
AC Milan
AC Milan have seen somewhat a resurgence in recent times under the tutelage of Stefano Pioli and are embroiled in a very tight race for the Serie a title this season. The Rossoneri have been fighting the duo of their local rivals Inter Milan and Napoli throughout the season as they look to end their long wait for the Scudetto and now Juventus are also closing in. The Rossoneri are reportedly looking to strengthened their squad in the summer in order to become the dominating force in Italy and Mazraoui has been linked with a move to San Siro as well.
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund have already announced Niklas Sule would be joining them this summer on a free transfer and are believed to be looking for more additions to their squad. The BVB have struggled defensively in recent times and it is no wonder that they are particularly looking to strengthen their defence. Mazraoui has been linked with a free transfer to Signal Iduna Park as well.