Three clubs chasing Serie A forward

Kolkata, March 11: Italian forward Dominico Berardi could be one of the players who is in demand during the summer transfer window this time out.
The 27-year-old has been brilliant for Sassuolo over the years and is having a stellar season this time out.
The
23-time
capped
Italian
international
clearly
deserves
to
play
a
for
a
bigger
club
and
could
finallly
make
his
big
move
this
summer.
Sassuolo have reportedly set a £25 million price tag for their captain, with a number of clubs fighting for his signature. The wide forward has been in blistering for the Black and Greens this season having registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 26 games across all competitions.
Here, we look at three possible destinations for the 27-year-old whose contract at Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore does not expire until June 2024.
Arsenal
The Gunners have been widely linked with a move for Berardi with Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his attack. With the expected departure of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal are actively looking to bring in some attacking reinforcements. Berardi would be a fantastic addition to the Gunners' attack thanks his excellent goal-scoring ability and mobility to play across the front three.
Leicester City
Leicester City have been long-term admirers of Berardi and could make a move for the 27-year-old in the summer. The Foxes are having a torrid season this time out and are in an urgent need to strengthening their squad. Brendan Rodgers' side could benefit from having a player of Berardi's caliber and experience up front especially with club legend Jamie Vardy at the dusk of his career.
Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title last season but have followed it up with a pretty dismal campaign this time out. Nothing seems to be working for the Spanish capital club this campaign and it is expected that there would plenty of incomings and outgoings from Wanda Metropolitano this summer. Berardi has been mentioned as a target for the Colchoneros and a move could very well materialize.