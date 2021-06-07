Three clubs in the race for Brazilian sensation

Bengaluru, June 7: Brazil, throughout the history of football, has been the hotbed of talents. The people of the South American country eat, sleep and dream about the game and it is no wonder that they have given the world some of the most unbelievably gifted footballers in the past.
Therefore, Brazil has been one of the favourite spots for scouts from the top European clubs as they look for players with world-beating potential. One of the top talents to have emerged in Brazilian football in recent times is Internacional forward Yuri Alberto as the 20-year-old has managed to impress several clubs in Europe. The technically gifted centre-forward, who also boats a frame of 6 feet, has become a hot property with Internacional bracing for a bidding war for Brazil Under 23 international.
Here, we will look at three potential destinations for the young striker:
Barcelona
Barcelona and Real Madrid have been the two most popular destinations for players hailing from South America and it is hardly a surprise that one of them is among the leading candidates for the 20-year-old striker. With Internacional struggling financially due to the impact of coronavirus, they are reportedly happy to take just £11 million for their star attacker but the Catalan giants are also enduring a difficult phase financially at the moment and are struggling to meet even such a low valuation for a wonderfully gifted young striker. Having already added Sergio Aguero to their ranks, the Blaugrana are reportedly looking for another long-term option and Alberto could prove to just that.
Bayer Leverkusen
German Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen are known for their extensive scouting network that has done a wonderful job for them in recent years spotting some incredible talents like Edmond Tapsoba, Leon Bailey, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios etc. Yuri Alberto's potential has been noticed by the eagle-eyed scouts of Die Werkself and the fact that he could be up for grabs for just £11 million makes him a perfect signing for the Bundesliga giants. They have Lucas Alario and Patrik Schick in their ranks who are both decent strikers but not world class and in the long run, Alberto can prove to be a huge upgrade on the duo.
Arsenal
Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for the 20-year-old with their star striker and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang potentially on his way out. The Gabon international has been linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer following an underwhelming season by his standards during which he scored just 10 goals in the Premier League. Arsenal's arch rivals Chelsea have been mentioned as the preferred destination of the 31-year-old and while replacing him won't be an easy task, Yuri Alberto looks like a solid candidate to become the Gunners' talisman for many years to come.