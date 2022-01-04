Three clubs in the race for Championship hotshot

Kolkata, January 4: As per rumours in England, the stock of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Díaz is increasing following his exceptional run of form for the Blue and Whites.
The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the finest players in the Championship this season.
The youngster finds himself second in the goalscoring charts in the second tier of English football and has helped fire Blackburn into promotion contention from out of nowhere.
Brereton's international switch to represent Chile as well as his fine goal scoring form has opened up new potential markets and it is understood that he is not only attracting interest from the Premier League but also from abroad.
Reports claim that Diaz is keen on finishing this season at Ewood Park and help his club achieve their much-awaited promtion but Blackburn could find it difficult to resist if they receive a big offer for their star attacker. Here, we look at three suitors of the young striker.
West Ham United
The Hammers have improved drastically in the last couple of years under David Moyes and are very much in the race for a top four finish this season but their squad depth is far from ideal if they have to sustain their form. One of the key areas where they lack quality as well as depth in up front where Michail Antonio is the only senior option. The Hammers should be in search of someone capable of taking the burden off the shoulders of their star striker and Brereton looks more than capable for that job.
Leeds United
Following a fantastic comeback season in the Premier League last time out, Leeds have completely lost their form this season and are currently languishing in the 16th place in the table. Marcelo Bielsa's side have struggled at both ends of the pitch and desperately need to up their game in terms of finishing. A new striker should be in the Whites' wishlist and Brereton is believed to be a player they are keen on following his exploits this season in the Championship.
Brighton and Hove Albion
Graham Potter plays a beautiful brand of football with Brighton and Hove Albion but the Seagulls are clearly far from reaching their ceiling. Potter's side dominate most of their games and even manage to impress against the big boys of the Premier League but they evidently lack quality in terms of finishing. With a quality striker, Potter could help the club reach the next level and it is believed that Brereton is attracting interest from the Amex stadium.