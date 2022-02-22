Three clubs in the race for Monaco defender

Kolkata, February 22: Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are reportedly confident of generating a bidding war for 20-year-old centre-back Benoit Badiashile as per rumours in England amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe.
The
young
Frenchman
has
been
a
player
in
demand
for
quite
some
time
now
and
it
is
presumed
that
the
Monegasques
are
now
ready
to
cash
in
on
their
priced
asset.
Despite being just 20, Badiashile has already made more than 100 appearances for the French club and has also been capped by France at the Under-21 level.
A
left-footed
centre
back
with
excellent
ball-playing
ability
and
with
a
big
frame
of
6
feet
4
inches,
the
youngster
has
everything
in
his
locker
to
become
one
of
the
best
central
defenders
in
the
years
to
come.
Here, we look at three clubs chasing the Frenchman.
West Ham United
The Hammes are long-term admirers of Badiashile and made a failed attempt to sign him in January. David Moyes' side are expected to continue their pursuit for the French defender once the transfer window reopens in the summer as the Scottish manager looks to bolster his backline. West Ham are clearly in need for reinforcements at the heart of the defence as they lack both quality and depth in the area.
Newcastle United
Newcastle were also believed to have made an offer for the Monaco defender in January but failed to get the deal over the line. The Magpies look to have improved a lot under their new boss Eddie Howe and significantly bolstered their squad in January. They are expected to keep up their spending spree in the summer and could be back in the hunt for the young centre-back.
Manchester United
Manchester are known to be long-term admirers of Badiashile and have been hot of his trail since 2019. They have several attempts to sign the French defender in the past and should be encouraged by the fact that Monaco's stance has changed with their priced asset. The scouting team of the Red Devils and Ralf Rangnick both rate the Frenchman highly and a move to Old Trafford could finally on the cards.