Three clubs in the race for Monaco defender

By
West Ham United
West Ham United are keen on boosting their back-line

Kolkata, February 22: Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are reportedly confident of generating a bidding war for 20-year-old centre-back Benoit Badiashile as per rumours in England amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

The young Frenchman has been a player in demand for quite some time now and it is presumed that the Monegasques are now ready to cash in on their priced asset.

Despite being just 20, Badiashile has already made more than 100 appearances for the French club and has also been capped by France at the Under-21 level.

A left-footed centre back with excellent ball-playing ability and with a big frame of 6 feet 4 inches, the youngster has everything in his locker to become one of the best central defenders in the years to come.


Here, we look at three clubs chasing the Frenchman.

West Ham United

The Hammes are long-term admirers of Badiashile and made a failed attempt to sign him in January. David Moyes' side are expected to continue their pursuit for the French defender once the transfer window reopens in the summer as the Scottish manager looks to bolster his backline. West Ham are clearly in need for reinforcements at the heart of the defence as they lack both quality and depth in the area.

Newcastle United

Newcastle were also believed to have made an offer for the Monaco defender in January but failed to get the deal over the line. The Magpies look to have improved a lot under their new boss Eddie Howe and significantly bolstered their squad in January. They are expected to keep up their spending spree in the summer and could be back in the hunt for the young centre-back.

Manchester United

Manchester are known to be long-term admirers of Badiashile and have been hot of his trail since 2019. They have several attempts to sign the French defender in the past and should be encouraged by the fact that Monaco's stance has changed with their priced asset. The scouting team of the Red Devils and Ralf Rangnick both rate the Frenchman highly and a move to Old Trafford could finally on the cards.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:48 [IST]
