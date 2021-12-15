Three clubs linked with Liverpool cult hero

Kolkata, December 15: Over the last few years, Jurgen Klopp has assembled a brilliant squad at Liverpool, a team that has best players in the world in almost every position.
The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker are all world class footballers and they all have been crucial behind Liverpool's success over the past few years.
However, the Reds have a cult hero in their roster in the form of Divock Origi who is far from a first team regular but has still been integral in their achievements.
Origi has played just 393 minutes of football this season and has already scored five crucial goals for Liverpool and it is no wonder why his stock is again on the rise. The Belgian forward has reportedly emerged as a target of a number of clubs across Europe and here, we will take a look at three suitors of the Belgian.
Atalanta
Atalanta have significantly improved as a club over the last few years under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini. They qualified for Champions League football for three years in a row now and are in the title race this campaign. The Italian outfit play entertaining and eye-catching football and are reportedly looking to bolster their squad with the signing of Origi. The Serie A giants boast a solid forward line with stars like Zapata, Muriel and Ilicic among others and with the acquisition of Origi, they can elevate themselves to the next level.
AC Milan
AC Milan have successfully revived to their status to some extent over the past couple of years but they still have a long way to go. The Rossoneri are involved in the title race this campaign but there is still plenty of room for improvement in their squad. 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a key player for the Italian giants but the club have to look for someone capable enough to replace him in years to come and have reportedly identified Origi as the perfect candidate for that.
Newcastle United
Following their mega takeover, Newcastle United have plenty of cash to burn and are also in dire need to reinforce their squad. Eddie Howe's side have been involved in the relegation scrap from the very start of the season and with the squad they have, it is a possibility that they could face the drop. The Magpies have been linked with a host of players from across the continent and Origi has also emerged one of their many targets.