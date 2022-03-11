Three clubs linked with Portuguese midfield star Renato Sanches

Kolkata, March 11: Lille midfielder Renato Sanches could be a most sought-after player in the summer transfer as the Portuguese international has reportedly set his mind away from Stade Pierre Mauroy.
The 24-year-old has really turned his career around in the last couple of years after the disastrous loan spell with Swansea City.
He threatened to become a player who would fade away after a huge promise, but a move to the French side seem to have turned his career once again.
Sanches
is
having
another
good
season
for
Lille
after
helping
the
club
Ligue
1
title
just
last
season.
He
has
made
24
appearances
in
all
competitions
with
Lille
this
campaign,
scoring
only
once
but
also
providing
five
assists.
However,
he
has
already
made
it
clear
that
he
would
be
very
much
in
favour
of
joining
a
new
club
next.
The central midfielder's current contract with Lille runs until 2023 and as a result, Lille are also hoping to cash in him next summer. It is presumed that they would be ready to sell him for a fee of around €20-25m at the moment. His availability hence has alerted a number of times and as per rumours, these three clubs could make an approach for him-
AC Milan
Sanches is reportedly the top target for Milan as they look to reinforce the midfield ahead of next season. Milan already tried to get him on board in the last January transfer window to replace Franck Kessie but the negotiations hit a wall. But they are still believed to hold interest in him and a new offer could be made in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Arsenal
The Gunners have formed a solid midfield partnership this season with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the middle of the park. But the Swiss international could leave the club in the summer leaving Arteta no choice but to look for a replacement. The Portuguese midfielder hence has come into the scene and the club reportedly hold a strong interest in him.
Juventus
The Old Lady are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the development as Allegri look to revamp the squad further. Midfield is one of the prime areas they are looking to make a complete rebuild. After Aaron Ramsey and Kulusevski's departure, the club could also sell Weston Mckennie in the summer. Sanches is reportedly one of the options in their wishlist to replace him.