Three clubs linked with Tottenham Hotspur defender

Kolkata, July 22: Tottenham Hotspur star defender Sergio Reguilon faces an uncertain future at the club as he has become out of favour under Antonio Conte.
The 25-year-old was left out of Spurs' pre-season tour in South Korea. At the moment, the Spaniard finds himself behind the duo of Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies in the pecking order.
With
the
arrival
of
Ivan
Perisic
on
a
free
transfer
this
summer,
the
Lilywhites
have
gotten
another
option
at
left
wing-back
with
the
manager
being
a
huge
admirer
of
the
Croatian
international.
It is presumed that Spurs could be looking to sell Reguilon at the right price having snapped him up just two years back from Real Madrid for a figure of £27 million.
The
Spanish
international
has
made
a
total
of
67
appearances
for
the
Lilywhites
over
the
last
couple
of
seasons
but
has
struggled
to
nail
down
a
starting
role
due
to
lack
of
consistency
as
well
as
injury
problems.
And,
he
is
clearly
not
part
of
Antonio
Conte's
long-term
plans
in
North
London.
Here, we look at three potential destinations of the Spaniard.
Barcelona
Barcelona have been quite active this summer despite their well-documented financial mess but are yet to address their problems at left-back. The Blaugrana have been widely linked with a move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso but have reportedly identified Reguilon as an attainable and interesting alternative to his compatriot.
Sevilla
Reguilon had the best season of his career at Sevilla while on loan from Real Madrid. The La Liga side were interested in bringing him in on a permanent deal but lost out to Spurs at that time. It is believed that Sevilla still have plenty of interest in the 25-year-old and could launch a move this summer.
Benfica
Benfica have a pretty solid option at left-back in Alejandro Grimaldo but the Spaniard has been linked with a host of big clubs across Europe in recent times. It is understood that the Eagles could be looking at Reguilon to replace his compatriot if they have to replace Grimaldo this summer.