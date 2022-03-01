Football
Three clubs that want to sign Jules Kounde next summer

By

Bengaluru, March 1: Sevilla defender Jules Kounde could be among the most wanted men on the transfer market in the next summer transfer window, with at least three major clubs vying for his signature.

The French defender has established himself to be one of the finest centre backs in Europe since joining Sevilla from Bordeaux two years ago. He has made over 119 appearances for Sevilla and is now a regular in the national set-up as well.

His progress has not gone unnoticed and as per rumours, these three clubs are putting all their efforts to land him next summer:

Chelsea

Chelsea reportedly failed in their attempts to land the defender last summer after failing to meet his £68million release clause. However, as per rumours, the Stamford Bridge outfit are still chasing the defender and are likely to make an offer again next summer.

The London giant could lose as many as three first-team defenders this season with Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta all becoming free agents next summer with no renewal talks yet. The 23-year-old defender hence could be the perfect man to fill the void.

Barcelona

Barcelona could scupper Chelsea's plans for signing the French defender as according to the latest rumours, Xavi too has told the club to make a move for the Kounde in the summer. The Catalan based side are aiming to revamp the squad further next season and the centre-back position is one of their main concerns. That is due to Eric Garcia’s sloppy display while Gerard Pique is in his twilight. The 23-year-old defender could be a long term recruit in that aspect and completely fits the bill.

Real Madrid

Barcelona's arch-rival Real Madrid too are reportedly keeping their tabs open for Kounde, as per some latest rumours. Their interest in Kounde is originating from the lack of reliable cover for Eder Militao and David Alaba while Nacho is entering his late 30s. Kounde in that aspect could be a great choice but it will be interesting to see if the Los Blancos look to spend a big fortune for a backup option.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 17:12 [IST]
