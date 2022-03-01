Three clubs that want to sign Jules Kounde next summer

Bengaluru, March 1: Sevilla defender Jules Kounde could be among the most wanted men on the transfer market in the next summer transfer window, with at least three major clubs vying for his signature.
The
French
defender
has
established
himself
to
be
one
of
the
finest
centre
backs
in
Europe
since
joining
Sevilla
from
Bordeaux
two
years
ago.
He
has
made
over
119
appearances
for
Sevilla
and
is
now
a
regular
in
the
national
set-up
as
well.
His progress has not gone unnoticed and as per rumours, these three clubs are putting all their efforts to land him next summer:
Chelsea
Chelsea reportedly failed in their attempts to land the defender last summer after failing to meet his £68million release clause. However, as per rumours, the Stamford Bridge outfit are still chasing the defender and are likely to make an offer again next summer.
The
London
giant
could
lose
as
many
as
three
first-team
defenders
this
season
with
Rudiger,
Christensen
and
Azpilicueta
all
becoming
free
agents
next
summer
with
no
renewal
talks
yet.
The
23-year-old
defender
hence
could
be
the
perfect
man
to
fill
the
void.
Barcelona
Barcelona could scupper Chelsea's plans for signing the French defender as according to the latest rumours, Xavi too has told the club to make a move for the Kounde in the summer. The Catalan based side are aiming to revamp the squad further next season and the centre-back position is one of their main concerns. That is due to Eric Garcia’s sloppy display while Gerard Pique is in his twilight. The 23-year-old defender could be a long term recruit in that aspect and completely fits the bill.
Real Madrid
Barcelona's arch-rival Real Madrid too are reportedly keeping their tabs open for Kounde, as per some latest rumours. Their interest in Kounde is originating from the lack of reliable cover for Eder Militao and David Alaba while Nacho is entering his late 30s. Kounde in that aspect could be a great choice but it will be interesting to see if the Los Blancos look to spend a big fortune for a backup option.