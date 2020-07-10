Football
Three clubs where this Manchester United star can revive his career

By
David de Gea
A change of club will help David de Gea resurrect his career.

Kolkata, July 10: A couple of years ago, David de Gea was Manchester United's No.1 choice under the bar. However, recently the Spaniard has experienced an unbelievable fall from grace.

Eyebrows were raised when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed over the captaincy of the club to Harry Maguire ahead of De Gea, who is the club's currently longest serving player -- when Ashley Young left for Inter in January.

And, De Gea's decline has also dramatically coincided with the rise of academy graduate Dean Henderson who is enjoying a fantastic season in the Premier League with Sheffield United and there are rumours that the Englishman could take the big gloves from De Gea next season at Old Trafford.

It looks as though De Gea is at fag end of his Manchester United career and could probably do with a change in order to revive his career. Here, we will look at three ideal destinations for De Gea.

Chelsea

It is well-known that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is not a fan of Kepa Arrizabalaga who was signed in the summer of 2018. De Gea is more of an old-school-keeper and Lampard is believed to be looking for exactly that kind of a custodian. For Lampard, signing De Gea would make a lot of sense given the experience he has in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea had one of the best phases of his career at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and his former manager is also said to be looking for an upgrade on error-prone Hugo Lloris. If De Gea is available, there is a strong possibility that Mourinho could explore the opportunity to sign his former keeper.

Paris Saint-Germain

From the very start of their ambitious project backed by owners from Qatar, PSG have recruited world-class players in almost every position, but they could never get a big name under the bar. Keylor Navas has been impressive, but he will be 34 soon and Thomas Tuchel eventually needs to assess options in the market and in such a scenario, De Gea would be a perfect addition to PSG.

Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
