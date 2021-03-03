Three clubs who should make a move for this La Liga star

Kolkata, March 3: The rumour mill is strong in La Liga that highly-rated winger Mikel Oyarzabal could be on his way out of his boyhood club Real Sociedad in the summer.
If available for a reasonable fee, the 23-year-old is certain to spark interest and here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should be interested in the Spanish international.
Arsenal
A creative wide player like Oyarzabal, who can both create and score, will certainly improve the Gunners significantly and the fact that he is only 23, makes him a signing for many years to come. Arsenal might find it hard to match the demands of Sociedad for their skipper, but considering the quality he has on offering, it would be a wise move.
Manchester United
Oyarzabal could well prove to be a solid alternative to Jadon Sancho if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fail to get their primary target. He is quick, creative and excellent in the final third and can gel really well in the young core of the United squad.
West Ham United
Oyarzabal would be a massive addition to the Hammers' side and with players like him, the East London club can finally make it to the next level.