Three defenders Liverpool should target as Dejan Lovren replacements

Kolkata, April 10: Before football across the continent of Europe including England was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it looked like a matter of when not if before Liverpool would become the champions of England.
But now, the 2019-20 season looks uncertain and it cannot be said whether the Reds start the next year as just another challenger of the Premier League title or as the defending champions.
Whatever may be the outcome of the season, it is certain that Jurgen Klopp will be keen on reinforcing his squad ahead of the next season and we can expect some shrewd additions when the transfer window opens.
Dejan Lovren, who has been serving the club since 2014, is reportedly looking for an exit in the summer as the Croat looks for regular playing time which means Klopp will be looking to replace the 30-year-old with a new central defender. Here, we look at three defenders Klopp should be interested in.
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)
Having graduated from one of the most famed youth academies, the 22-year-old has been making a name for himself over the past few years at the Riverside Stadium. A regular figure at the back for the Smoggies, Fry has emerged among the best young defenders in the country. With 95 appearances for his boyhood club already to his name, Fry deserves a step up to the Premier League and would be an excellent addition to Liverpool.
Ben Godfrey (Norwich City)
In the last few years, Liverpool have successfully raided some of the relegated sides to bolster their squads with players like Gini Wijnaldum, Andrew Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri. Norwich City are pretty much certain to go down if the season resumes and they have some talented players who could be snatched away by the bigger clubs. Central defender Godfrey is among the best players at the Carrow Road. The 22-year-old would be a pretty solid addition to the Reds' squad.
Ben White (Brighton, On loan at Leeds United)
Championship leaders Leeds United have been excellent this season and one of the key figures behind their success this season has been their young defender White. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself this season and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs. The cool and calm defender can also slot in as a right-back or as a defensive midfielder. Such a gifted young player would be an excellent addition to Liverpool.