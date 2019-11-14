Three defenders Manchester City should be looking for in January

London, November 14: It was a great surprise to many when Pep Guardiola did not act in the transfer market when long-term club captain and club legend Vincent Kompany left Manchester City in the summer for Anderlecht to become a player-cum-manager for his boyhood club Anderlecht.
Even a the age of 33, the veteran Belgian was a top defender and even in his last season at the club, he contributed a lot for the Cityzens.
With the departure of Kompany, Manchester City were left with just three senior central defenders in Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. Fernandinho and Kyle Walker could both fill in at centre-backs but at the start of the season, Guardiola had the option to add another to his books but he opted not to. And, that has certainly come back to haunt him. With Laporte going down with a long-term injury, the Premier League champions have been exposed at the back more often than not.
It is very likely that City will be in the market for a new central defender in January when the transfer window reopens and we look at three possible options.
Manuel Akanji - Borussia Dortmund
The 24-year-old is an out and out ball defender with an exceptional range of passing, something Pep Guardiola wants from his defenders. The Swiss international has been a regular for Dortmund since he signed for the club from Basel in 2018. Strong in the air, good with his feet and either-footed- Akanji has some really great traits for a defender and should be a great signing for City. Dortmund started this season quite well, but their recent form has not been up to the mark and it might be really difficult for the player to say no to a club like City.
Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig
The 21-year-old is one of the most highly-rated defenders in the world and has been fairly regular for RB Leipzig since he signed for the Bundesliga outfit from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017. The Frenchman has been on the transfer radar of a host of clubs for quite some time now and looks to be on his way out of the Red Bull Arena. His contract with the German side will end in 2021 and therefore, he could be well available for a reasonable amount. The strong commanding centre-back could well be a long-term replacement of Kompany the club needs.
Samuel Umtiti - Barcelona
The 25-year-old used to be rated among the best defenders in the world before his injury struggles that saw him eventually lose his place to his compatriot Clement Lenglet. The French World Cup-winner now seems to have recovered from his injury and will be keen to play on a regular basis which Barcelona are unable to offer him right now. Guardiola should try to convince his former club to sell him the ex-Lyon defender who can truly take the City defence to a whole new level.