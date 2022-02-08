Three free agents Manchester United could sign in the summer

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Manchester United have had a quiet January transfer window in terms of reinforcement.
The
Red
Devils
were
linked
with
several
midfielders
however
ultimately
remained
unmoved
in
this
window.
However,
that
may
not
be
the
case
next
summer.
United
could
lose
as
many
as
five
players
next
summer
meaning
they
have
to
plunge
into
the
market
to
fill
the
void.
Alongside the current need, they have to replace the departing stars as well, signifying the English giants have had to enter into the market with a calculative approach.
In that aspect, signing a couple of free agents could ease the burden on the transfer budget. There are a number of eye-catching prospects across the Premier League and around Europe as some star players approach the final months of their current deals.
United could capitalize on it and these are the three players who could be a useful addition to the side for next season:
1. Antonio Rudiger
The Chelsea defender has been one of the best players under Thomas Tuchel in recent years. However, the German defender is currently in a contract standoff with the club. The Blues, so far, have been unable to tie him down to a new contract that expires at the end of the season. United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly a huge admirer of the defender and could poach him to Old Trafford next summer.
2. Boubacar Kamara
The Marseille midfielder was heavily linked with United in January, but a deal could not take place. The 22-year-old is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder as well centre-back, the exact two positions United are looking to strengthen. The France Under-21 international has over six years of top-flight experience and there's no doubt he could become a valuable asset as a free agent.
3. Ousmane Dembele
The Barcelona winger will also be a free agent next summer and United could capitalize on it. The Red Devils could be without Lingard, Cavani and Martial next year. So signing an attacker should be on their agenda. The French winger although has had a tough time at Camp Nou in recent years but considering his former expertise and early age, he could be a great addition to the team.