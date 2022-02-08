Football
Three free agents Manchester United could sign in the summer

By

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Manchester United have had a quiet January transfer window in terms of reinforcement.

The Red Devils were linked with several midfielders however ultimately remained unmoved in this window. However, that may not be the case next summer. United could lose as many as five players next summer meaning they have to plunge into the market to fill the void.

Alongside the current need, they have to replace the departing stars as well, signifying the English giants have had to enter into the market with a calculative approach.

In that aspect, signing a couple of free agents could ease the burden on the transfer budget. There are a number of eye-catching prospects across the Premier League and around Europe as some star players approach the final months of their current deals.

United could capitalize on it and these are the three players who could be a useful addition to the side for next season:

1. Antonio Rudiger

The Chelsea defender has been one of the best players under Thomas Tuchel in recent years. However, the German defender is currently in a contract standoff with the club. The Blues, so far, have been unable to tie him down to a new contract that expires at the end of the season. United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly a huge admirer of the defender and could poach him to Old Trafford next summer.

2. Boubacar Kamara

The Marseille midfielder was heavily linked with United in January, but a deal could not take place. The 22-year-old is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder as well centre-back, the exact two positions United are looking to strengthen. The France Under-21 international has over six years of top-flight experience and there's no doubt he could become a valuable asset as a free agent.

3. Ousmane Dembele

The Barcelona winger will also be a free agent next summer and United could capitalize on it. The Red Devils could be without Lingard, Cavani and Martial next year. So signing an attacker should be on their agenda. The French winger although has had a tough time at Camp Nou in recent years but considering his former expertise and early age, he could be a great addition to the team.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 15:24 [IST]
