Three key battles that could decide the game between Burnley and Liverpool

Kolkata, August 30: Liverpool will travel to Turf Moor on Saturday (August 31) to play Burnley and will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in Premier League this season.
The Reds are top of the table after three games, being the only team to win all three Premier League games this campaign.
However, Burnley have always been a tough game away from home and Jurgen Klopp will surely be extra cautious ahead of the game.
Fixtures | Results | Points Table
The Clarets started this season with a big 3-0 win against Southampton, but have lost against Arsenal and drawn against Wolves after that. However, they have something up in their sleeves to trouble Liverpool who sometimes struggle against physical teams who win lost of second balls. It will be a tricky game and let us discuss three key player battles those could decide the fate of the game.
Virgil van Dijk vs Ashley Barnes
Ashley Barnes has been in sublime form so far this season with four goals to his name in three games but he will be up against the very best when Burnely face Liverpool. Van Dijk, Liverpool's leader in defence who just won the UEFA Player of the Year award, is almost flawless defensively and must be at his best to stop Barnes who is the focal point of Burnley attack. The aerial battle between the two will be something to look forward to when these two collide against each other and the outcome of this battle will have a big say in the outcome of the game.
Jack Cork vs Jordan Henderson
To win against big teams, you have to ensure that you cannot be completely dominated in midfield. Liverpool play a possession based passing game with their midfielders heavily involved and Burnley must try to break the tempo on every opportunity. Cork, therefore, must have a good game in the middle of the park particularly against Liverpool skipper Henderson who is the most mobile player in the midfield three of the Reds.
Mohamed Salah vs Eric Pieters
Salah was absolute at his very best against Arsenal last week and will be looking to start from exactly where he left off against Burnley. Pieters, the Burnley left-back who will be up against Salah, will therefore have to be at the top of his game especially defensively in order to help his team stand a chance to get a result. Pieters is an adventurous full-back but will have to compromise his attacking flair to stop Salah who is always breathing on the shoulders of his opponents and punish them.