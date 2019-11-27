Three key battles that could decide Liverpool vs Napoli tie

Koklata, November 27: Liverpool will host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday and it will be a game which would guarantee the winner a place in the round-of-16.
Napoli are the only team this season who have managed to beat Liverpool inside normal time.
The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and their level of confidence will be sky-high.
Things have changed a lot since the two met last time. Napoli have not won a single game since their 3-2 win at Red Bull Salzburg and reports of a fallout between the players and the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis have been doing rounds.
Liverpool will be looking to take full advantage of the unrest in the Serie A club and book their place in the next round and also take a revenge of their only loss this season.
Ahead of the match, we will look at three key battles those could decide the tie.
Mohamed Salah vs Elseid Hysaj
Salah sat out of Liverpool's narrow win against Crystal Palace away from home. The superstar winger has been struggling with a recurring ankle injury and Jurgen Klopp did not risk to start him against the Eagles. He almost came on from the bench as the Reds were chasing the winner after Palace equalised through Wilfred Zaha, but Klopp changed his mind after Roberto Firmino's goal and rightly so. Salah has been highly impressive for Liverpool in the Champions League this campaign with three goals and two assists and will be looking to hurt Napoli. Elseid Hysaj has been preferred in an unnatural left-back by Carlo Ancelotti of late and he will be up for a massive challenge on Wednesday as he faces the Egyptian wizard.
Fabinho vs Fabian Ruiz
Ruiz is still a doubt after sitting out at the weekend, but he has travelled so could very well feature. And, there is every chance that the Spaniard will be given a start against Liverpool considering what he offers to the side. The 23-year-old had an excellent game against Liverpool last time out and the Reds must deal with him better this time out if they want a positive result. Fabinho has been instrumental for the Reds this campaign and has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders of the game. The Brazilian midfield dynamo must be at his best in order to negate the creativity Ruiz brings into the Napoli side.
Dries Mertens vs Virgil van Dijk
Mertens is a tricky player and has always troubled Liverpool every time he faced them in the past two seasons. He scored the first goal of Napoli's 2-0 win over the Reds earlier this season although it was from the spot. The Belgian's clever movement and pace makes him a difficult customer for any defender and even a defender of Virgil van Dijk's caliber has struggled so far against him. The PFA Player of the Year from the last season will hope that he does a better job against the 32-year-old forward this time around.
Kick off
Liverpool vs Napoli
November 28, 1.30 am IST at Anfield
Live on Sony Ten 1/ Sony Ten 1 HD