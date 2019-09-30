Three key battles that could decide the outcome between Spurs and Bayern

Bengaluru, Sept. 30: Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich for the first time in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the German giants make the trip to the English capital.These two teams have not locked horns since the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1983.
Bayern currently lead Group B with three points, two points clear of second-placed Tottenham after matchday one.
Spurs and Bundesliga champions Bayern are clear favourites for progressing from Group B but Spurs started their Champions League campaign on a frustrating note with a 2-2 draw against Olympiakos away from home.
Spurs will be keen to get a win to get them in a strong place in the group while a draw or a defeat could take in a tricky situation.
In this article, we will discuss three individual battles that could decide the game.
Robert Lewandowski vs Toby Alderweireld
Spurs will be up against one of the biggest attacking threats in the world against Bayern as they face Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar, who is in his thirties now, still looks to be at his best form and has hit 12 goals in 9 games already this campaign. Spurs do have a quality defence but they are under-performing as a unit of late which should worry Pochettino.
Toby Alderweireld, in particular, has to be at his very best to stop the threat Lewandowski poses in order to salvage anything from the game.
Tanguy Ndombele vs Thiago Alcantara
Tanguy Ndombele has been an instant hit at Spurs following his mega move from Olympique Lyon on a club record deal and the Lilywhites missed him dearly during his injury. The young Frenchman marked his comeback from injury with yet another crucial goal against Southampton in a 2-1 win.
The Frenchman will battle Bayern midfield general Thiago Alcantara for supremacy in the middle of the park and the winner of this battle can have a big role in determining the winner of the match.
Harry Kane vs Niklas Sule
This game will have two of the best number nines in the world. Lewandowski has been an elite forward for a long time now but Harry Kane has also marked his presence in recent years and will only get stronger and stronger. The English skipper will be keen to make his mark against one of the European elites and Bayern defence must deal with him carefully.
Niklas Sule, although still very young, is the defensive leader of the Bavarians and must take the responsibility to try to stop Kane from doing much damage.