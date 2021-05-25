Three key players behind Lille's Ligue 1 win

Kolkata, May 25: OSC Lille defied all the odds to write a phenomenal fairy-tale as the Les Dogues managed to keep their nerves in the final game of the season clinching a 2-1 win against Angers SCO to win the Ligue 1 title after a decade, thereby ending Paris Saint-Germain's dominance in the top flight of French football.
Here, we look at three most impressive players behind Christophe Galtier's team success.
Mike Maignan
Lille goalkeeper Maignan deserves credait for his performance between the sticks. With 21 clean sheets to his name, the 25-year-old has been the best keeper in France this season.
Sven Botman
Botman played 37 out of 38 games for Lille in Ligue 1 this season and has been a strong presence at the back. With an average of three aerial duels won per game and also maintaining a passing accuracy of 87 per cent, the 21-year-old played a key role in their title triumph..
Burak Yilmaz
The 35-year-old scored 16 goals while also laying on five assists and most notably, he was responsible for some key match winning goals. The Turkish veteran's contributions will be remembered by Lille fans for many years to come.