Three left-backs linked with Barcelona over a January move

Bengaluru, Jan. 19: Barcelona are actively in the market to secure a striker however as per rumours, reinforcing the defense is also a top priority for Xavi.
It
is
understood
that
the
Spaniard
has
instructed
the
club
to
recruit
a
left-back
in
the
ongoing
January
window.
Alba remains the first-choice left-back at the club, but his performance levels have dipped considerably in the last few years. Moreover, in his absence, the club has been forced to use Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza or Ronald Araujo in the left-back slot. With Dest all set to leave the club in January, the Spanish side are now looking for a specialist in the market.
However, considering their financial limitation it is believed that Barcelona are only looking for short-term deals now. The club have reportedly shortlisted a couple of defenders and these are three names that are believed to be high on the list:
1. Alex Sandro
Once regarded as the best left-back in Serie A, the 30-year-old’s reputation at Juventus has fallen significantly of late. His competitor Mattia De Sciglio has been a better performer in recent months and there is a big possibility of him overtaking the role. Barcelona reportedly are aware of the situation and reportedly ready to offer him a loan deal.
2. Alfonso Pedraza
The 25-year-old is a product of Villareal academy and has been one of their best performers in recent years. His exploits unsurprisingly have duly been noted by the Spanish giants who are now keen on signing him in the January transfer window. But the Yellow Submarine could be reluctant in allowing the 25-year-old to a La Liga rival in the middle of a season that too on a loan deal.
3. Raphael Guerreiro
The Dortmund left-back is also reportedly on the wishlist of the Catalan giants over a possible loan move this month. In the last five and a half years, the Portuguese international has been one of the first names of the Bundesliga club and the 28-year-old is still going strong at Signal Iduna Park. It is hard to imagine Dortmund let him go in the middle of the season and the rumour may not last greatly.
Apart from the above three Barcelona are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the development of Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Manchester United's Alex Telles. Now it remains to be seen whether the club can actually pull off any loan deals among these or change their stance regarding the transfer.