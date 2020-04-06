Bengaluru, April 6: Liverpool are arguably the best team in world football right now. They are reigning champions of Europe and are leading the Premier League table this campaign with 82 points. Should the season resume once again following the novel coronavirus outbreak, that has put the world to a standstill, the Reds becoming the champions of England would be just a mere formality.
However, no matter how good Liverpool are as a team, there are still some areas of concern in their squad and one of them is their lack of depth in the full-back positions, especially at left-back.
Only Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played more minutes than Andrew Robertson this season for the Reds which tells the story. Ever-dependable James Milner has filled in for the Scotsman when needed but Jurgen Klopp would still love to have a natural alternative to Robertson at left-back as his system is heavily reliant on full-backs going forward.
In this article, we will look at three left-backs Liverpool should target in the summer.
Jamal Lewis - Norwich City
With Norwich City struggling at the rock-bottom of the table and looking almost certain to face the drop, a number of Carrow Road stars could be very much in demand in the summer. Jamal Lewis is certainly one of them.
The 22-year-old player from Northern Ireland is a very quick and hard-working left-back who loves to bomb forward. He has to improve defensively though but could prove to be a more than adequate backup of Robertson at Anfield. Under a manager like Jurgen Klopp, Lewis can undergo a lot of development and become a valued member of the Reds' squad.
Max Clark - Vitesse Arnhem
Max Clark is one of the most in-demand players ahead of the summer transfer window with a lot of Premier League clubs tracking the 24-year-old Vitesse Arnhem star. A youth graduate from Hull City, the same club that also produced Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, Clark has risen to prominence with Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands.
The bombarding full-back has even caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate with his excelling showings for Vitesse and would be a very solid addition to Liverpool.
Layvin Kurzawa - Paris Saint-Germain
The best possible deal for Liverpool to bolster their options at left-back would be to strike a deal for Kurzawa. The experienced Frenchman is available on a free transfer with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expiring in the summer. He has been at PSG since 2015 and has three Ligue 1 titles to his name.
Also, he is capped 13 times for France. Adding such an experienced player would be a great deal for Liverpool but the only complication would be whether Kurzawa would want to join the Reds knowing that he will play second-fiddle to Robertson who is arguably the best left-back in the world right now.