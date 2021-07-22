Three Liverpool youngsters next in line to break through to the first team in 2021-22

Bengaluru, July 22: Despite a struggling start to the season, Jurgen Klopp somehow managed to turn things around at the latter half, helping the side finishing in the top four in the league.
Now coming onto the next season, they need to be sure about building on their already claimed success. With the signing of Ibrahima Konate they already have secured a great talent, however, surely they need more squad strength to compete with the likes of Chelsea or Manchester City.
But considering the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic, only one or two more signings can be expected. It may not be enough for the squad depth hence, once again the Liverpool boss may have to dig deep to find talent from their own backyards.
Klopp's rich history of promoting academy players could help them add that much-needed quality to the side with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams prime examples of recent times.
Just like them, there could be three other players from the academy who are just on the doorstep and waiting for the big breakthrough. Klopp has taken 36 players away on the Reds' month-long camp in Austria with a number of youngsters joining the club's first-team options The next season could now come as a perfect opportunity for them.
Here are the three names who could follow their lead and shine next season:
1. Harvey Elliott
The 18-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the country and made a big impression out on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season. The English attacker scored seven goals and contributed 11 assists in 41 appearances despite Rovers finishing in an underwhelming 15th place.
With Klopp set to ship out Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, Elliott could be a decent replacement for one of them in the attacking third.
2. Conor Bradley
Alexander-Arnold's deputy in the side Neco Williams' future has been up in the air with reports linking him with a move this summer. However, the Red's will not have to seek out a replacement for him with youngster Bradley already waiting in the queue. Starting out as a winger, the 18-year-old has gone from strength to strength featuring in the reserve team as a right-back in recent years. His growing reputation has also handed him a senior call in the Northern Ireland team this year in May.
3. Leighton Clarkson
Should Liverpool fail to fill the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum during the transfer window, this 19-year-old midfielder could be promoted to the senior team. He can play as a number 6 or 8 due to his diminutive stature, robustness and technical quality.
He has all the material to succeed under Klopp and the German may fancy him including in the senior set-up to increase the much-needed squad strength.