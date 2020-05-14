Three loanees set for awkward returns to parent clubs this summer

Bengaluru, May 15: The ongoing football season has been postponed since the last two months and no one knows when it will return with full freedom.
The delay of the session, however, could have an impact on a lot of loan deals as a loan move is likely to end on June 30.
If the clubs can not agree on an extension all the loan players may have to return to their parent clubs before the 2019-20 season is completed.
Several players in the Summer left the club or earlier on a bitter note and now they are all set for an awkward return to the side.
Here we have listed three such players who left the side strenuously and now could face an unwanted welcome to their former base.
Alexis Sanchez
Since joining Manchester United from Arsenal, the Chilean's career has been nothing but a nightmare. The player failed to live up to the hype under Mourinho and that did not change under new boss Solskjaer either. As a result, he was sent on loan to Inter Milan on loan for the 2019-20 season. Although that too hasn’t fared well. The Italian club has reportedly refused to sign the player permanently for next season while United are unlikely to carry him with a hefty wage. At Old Trafford he likely to enter as an outcast person now with a complicated future.
Philippe Coutinho
After failing to establish himself as a Barcelona player the Catalan side tried to offload him in Summer however due to high transfer fee and huge wage could not find a buyer. The player has had to settle for a loan move to Bayern. But the German club is unlikely to sign him on a permanent deal in Summer. He thus has been offered to several PL sides. But now due to the economic conjecture, there may not be any potential suitors as well in Summer and he may have to stick with the Spanish giants for the next season.
Mauro Icardi
The Argentine forward left the club after involving in a tussle with the Inter management due to contract issue. He was stripped of the captaincy last season and later was excluded from first-team training exercises by Antonio Conte. He even threatened to arrange a legal proceeding against the club due to the mismanagement. He, however, left the side only on a year-long loan deal to PSG.
He fared well in Paris but there's still no talk of a permanent deal yet to conclude his exit from Inter. But with his loan deal set to end in June, Icardi now may have to return to his boyhood side. He will return to San Siro in the next few weeks and without a doubt, no Inter fans will be welcoming him back with open arms.