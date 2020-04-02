Three low-profile players Arsenal should target in the summer

Bengaluru, April 2: Arsenal have improved themselves to a great extent since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their manager. But, they are still far far away from being one of the truly great forces in England once again. Arteta has shown signs that he can take the Gunners back to where they used to belong but in order to do that, he must be backed well by the club.
With the limited resources the Spanish manager has at his disposal, he has done a pretty decent job so far but he must do his best to strengthen the squad as much as possible in the summer. Arsenal need a major injection of both quality as well as numbers to their squad and they are not financially as strong as they once used to be. Therefore, Arteta must also look for a few bargains to save the money for big deals.
There are some pretty solid yet low-profile players who should be targeted by the Gunners and in this article, we will take a look at three such players.
Layvin Kurzawa - Paris Saint-Germain
Arsenal have struggled defensively in the last few years and one of the positions where they have lacked quality for a very long time is in the left-back position. After Nacho Monreal's departure last season, they were left with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac but both have struggled with injuries throughout the season which has made Arteta use Bukayo Saka in an unorthodox left-back role. Layvin Kurzawa is set to leave PSG as a free agent in the summer and Arsenal should give their everything to sign the 27-year-old Frenchman. On a free transfer, Kurzawa would add a lot of quality as well as experience to the Arsenal backline and that too on a free transfer.
Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen
It is pretty much evident that Arsenal are in desperate need to add more quality to the heart of their defence. And, they have also been linked with several high-profile players like Samuel Umtiti and Dayot Upamecano. However, they would have to stave off competition from a lot of clubs for the services of both the French defenders. And, they both will come costly for the Gunners as well. They should target a player like Jonathan Tah from whom they are likely to face much lesser competition. The German international, aged 24, boasts a pretty impressive resume as well and is likely to cost the Gunners almost £15m lesser than Upamecano.
Abdoulaye Doucouré - Watford
Arsenal are in desperate need of strong midfield additions as it is pretty obvious that their current crop of midfielders are far from the levels of those at clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool and even Chelsea. And, instead of registering their interest in players who are wanted by several clubs, they should be looking for a true of a player like Abdoulaye Doucouré.
The Watford midfielder is among the best midfielders in the Premier League outside the top clubs and would be an invaluable addition to the Gunners' midfield with his energy, strength and willingness to contribute both in defence and attack. Doucore spurred a lot of interest last summer from across the whole continent but is not much in the news right now. And, Arsenal would seal a great deal if they can bring the 27-year-old Frenchman to the Emirates.