Three major Premier League games to watch in September

Bengaluru, Sept. 10: After a six-week break following the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season, the new season is nearly upon us with the top-flight teams raring to go again.
The Premier League generally starts in August but due to COVID-19 restriction, last season got delayed resulting in a late start.
The new season will now commence from September 12th and is scheduled to end on May 23, meaning the new term will last just over eight months.
Last season Liverpool were the clear winners of the league, keeping an almost consistent level from day 1. This season they too will hope to keep the form intact from day one. The runners-up - Manchester City, however, have had a miserable campaign last season but will now expect to trump the defending winners with signing like Ake, Torres, and Koulibaly on the cards.
The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also experienced a very likely outcome, finishing third and fourth on the podium. However, both the teams will now surely expect to improve next season. Meanwhile, Arsenal might have had a tough league campaign but they found success in Cup competition winning two back-to-back games of the FA Cup and Community Shield. Arteta too will hope to maintain the form in the league as well.
All these will have major league games in the month of September which will be crucial in their good start of a league campaign. Below we have mentioned three big games in September which will likely be blockbusters for the viewers:
Liverpool vs Leeds United 12th Sept, 10.00 PM IST
Liverpool will begin the defense of their Premier League title against Championship winners Leeds on the opening day. It will be the first time in 17 years, both of them will engage in a PL tie. Manchester United may be their arch-rival but surely there is no love lost between these two legends of the English game.
Chelsea vs Liverpool 20th Sep, 9.00 PM IST
The first big game among the top six, this fixture has all ingredients to be a firecracker. Lampard has strengthened his side in the Summer with a couple of huge signings and surely it will be his first big test. Liverpool undoubtedly will surely be a tough nut to crack once again and they would love nothing more than to dent the English manager's title aspirations.
Liverpool vs Arsenal 26th Sep, 00.30 AM IST
Arteta has had a good record against top-six last season and in his last two meetings, defeated the English giants. With a couple of new signings, this season the Gunners show promise for an even better outcome which makes this fixture more interesting.