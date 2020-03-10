Three managers who have managed to achieve a double over Pep Guardiola

Bengaluru, March 10: Pep Guardiola seems to have really fallen from grace this season.
A manager who broke the PL points tally and clinched two back to back Premier League titles appears to have lost his Midas touch. Just in March, they are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool and have already suffered the highest number of defeats in a single season. He has lost seven league games in a campaign for the first time in his illustrious managerial career.
The manager lost six league games on his debut season in England as City finished third in the Premier League table in the 2016/17 campaign. But their loss to Manchester United back in the weekend now marks more defeats than Arsenal who are somehow languishing at 9th.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has defeated Pep thrice this season in all competition and he became the third manager overall to do a league double over the Spaniard.
In his spell at Barcelona and Bayer Munich, no team had managed to win him over twice, but since his arrival in England, he has been beaten twice by same teams in the league thrice now.
Here are the three teams and managers who managed to do a double over him:
Chelsea 2016-17 - Antonio Conte
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-1 Man City
In his debut campaign in England, Conte clinched the PL title in his very first season and in the process beat Guardiola twice home and away comprehensively. In the first half of the campaign, Conte beat him for the very first time in his career. City although took the lead on the stroke of half-time courtesy of a Gary Cahill own goal but second-half strikes from Diego Costa and Willian swung the game in Chelsea's favour while Eden Hazard's late strike sealed the victory.
In the return tie, Eden Hazard produced yet another masterclass and scored twice as they took down Guardiola's men 2-1 edging close towards the title.
Wolves- 2019-20 Nuno Espirito Santo
Manchester City 0-2 Wolves
Wolves 3-2 Man City
The defending winners were left stunned by a spirited display of Wolves side and Adama Traore who managed to pull off an impossible task beating the defending winners at home. It was the first time since City failed to score a goal at home since May 2018 while Wolves got their first success away after 1979. Traore scored the first 10 minutes from time as the visitors capitalised on a mistake from Joao Cancelo. He added a second on the break deep into injury time.
In the return leg, although City took the lead despite Ederson getting a red card in the 12th minute, but could not salvage even a draw. Sterling scored twice giving Guardiola a big lead but Adama Traore pulled one back and later set up Raul Jimenez for the equaliser before Matt Doherty's late winner sealed the tie.
Manchester United 2019-20 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City
The Red Devils produced a solid display at their neighbour's den as Solskjaer registered his first win against City. United stunned the home side with a devastating first-half display as they got into a 2-0 lead after Marcus Rashford's penalty and Martial's low strike off the post from 18 yards. During the second half, the visitors dug deep to defend but managed to clinch all three points despite a late header from Otamendi to make the score 2-1.
In the return tie they again suffered a heavy defeat as this time Guardiola's men looked more clueless in front of goal. The home side opened the scoring thanks to a beautifully architected set-piece by Fernandes and finishing by Bruno. City pushed hard looking for a scorer and Sterling came close to scoring one only to fail to bury it. But in the dying minutes of the game, a sloppy ball out from Ederson ended the tie as reached to McTominay who scored from 40 yards out to seal a 2-0 victory.