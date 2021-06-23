Three most underwhelming players in the Euros so far

Bengaluru, June 23: We are almost through to the group stage of the Euros and have already gotten 12 of the 16 teams for the Round of 16.
The final four games of the group stage will take place on Wednesday and the fates of several big teams like Portugal, Germany, Spain, Poland hangs still in the balance.
In every major tournament, some teams fail to live up to expectations whereas we get to witness some exciting underdog stories. This also applies for individuals and in this article, we will take a look at three players who have failed to live up to their names in the Euros so far.
Harry Kane - England
Harry Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world in recent years and he is one of the most sought after players at the moment having demanded a transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.
The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and also the Golden Boot winner of the FIFA World Cup in 2018, was expected to be the key player for England in the Euros but he has so far not managed to live up to the standards set by himself.
England have qualified for the Round of 16 as group winners but to be fair, they have hardly impressed as an attacking unit and Kane's lack of impact up front has been the big reason behind that. The England skipper has started all three games for the Three Lions and is yet to produce a single goal or assist.
He has just taken 5 shots and only one has been on target. The 27-year-old clearly needs to pick his game up if England hope to win their first ever European Championship.
Alvaro Morata - Spain
Spain have been the biggest underperformers of the Euros so far having drawn both their opening games. They have dominated possession in both games and created plenty of chances but have been hurt because of their profligacy in front of the goal. And, one particular player who has made the headlines for his wasteful nature over the last few years, Alvaro Morata, has not found much luck in Euros too.
The 28-year-old was jeered by Spain fans in their home soil when he was taken off against Poland on the 87th minute and that speaks volumes about the terrible tournament the striker is having. The 28-year-old has scored Spain's only goal of the tournament but if had he taken even half of his chances, he could have been leading the scoring charts by now.
Robert Lewandowski - Poland
Poland were touted as one of the potential dark horses ahead of the Euros largely due to the presence of their star forward Robert Lewandowski. The 32-year-old is one of the best players on the planet right now and seems to be ageing like a fine wine. However, Poland have not managed to live up to the expectations so far and find themselves at the bottom of Group E.
However, with one point to their name, they still have a chance to make it to the Round of 16 if they can beat Sweden tonight and for that, Lewandowski has to pick up his game to his usual standards. The 32-year-old has scored one goal in the Euros in the 1-1 draw against Spain and could be doing much better with better services from his teammates.