Three options for Manchester City as they miss out on Kane

Kolkata, August 27: The Harry Kane to Manchester City saga seems to be finally over with the Tottenham Hotspur striker having finally accepted his fate of staying at the North London club and stating in publicly in the social media.
City and Spurs were reportedly miles apart from each other in their valuation of the 28-year-old and the Cityzens decided not to bow down to Spurs' demands in the end.
Now,
it
poses
a
difficult
situation
for
Pep
Guardiola
with
the
season
having
already
started
and
Gabriel
Jesus
being
the
only
recognized
number
nine
at
the
Etihad.
So, in this situation, what could be the options for the Cityzens? Here, we look at three ways Guardiola can end this centre-forward issue.
Sign Cristiano Ronaldo
As per rumours, Ronaldo could be on his way back to Manchester but it is not the red half of the city where he is still fondly loved for his heroics. The Portuguese international could be the next in line to represent both Manchester clubs if reports are to be believed and it would be quite difficult for the United fans to see their hero donning the sky blue kit of their rivals. Ronaldo, even at the age of 36, remains one of the best goalscorers in the planet and considering his fitness levels, he can possibly sustain at this level for a few more years. He surely will not be a long-term project like Kane but can still take the Cityzens to new heights in the span of the next two or three years.
Sign Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski, one of the best strikers of the modern era, is reportedly looking for his next and final challenge as he looks to conquer at a new league outside Germany. Even though he is 33, the Poland international remains the best centre-forward of the game and will certainly help City improve with his incredible quality and experience. Guardiola knows Lewandowski really well and a reunion can be beneficial for both parties. Like Ronaldo, Lewandowski will also not be a long-term solution but a brilliant solid short-term fix. However, with the season having already started, convincing Bayern to sell their key player could prove to be difficult for the Cityzens.
Wait for another year and go for someone like Haaland
This summer was possibly the best possible time for Kane to make his move away from Spurs. He will be 29 next summer and over the past couple of years, his fitness levels have also been dropping. Therefore, Kane's hopes of moving to a club like City seems to be waning. Guardiola's City side spent the majority of the last campaign playing without a traditional number nine and with the amount of quality of creative players at the club, another season playing with a false nine should not be too much of a problem. With Erling Haaland's release clause of £64 million coming into force next summer, the Norwegian international would be a perfect signing for the Cityzens and that too at a reasonably low price. He is only 21 and will be a long-term solution at the Etihad.