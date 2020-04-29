Three out of favour big players Newcastle United should target

Bengaluru, April 29: With the mega takeover inching closer to completion, the fortunes of Newcastle United could soon change. The Magpies have endured difficult times under their current owner Mike Ashley and even had to witness to relegations. But with the £300 million ($375m) takeover on the cards, the fans have every reason to be optimistic as they are set to have the richest owners in the Premier League soon.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is headed up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is the main mover behind the bid to purchase the North East club. With financial backing from the new owners, we can expect the Magpies to be one of the busiest clubs during the next transfer window in order to strengthen the team.
With the Financial Fair Play regulations of UEFA more strict than ever, it is not possible for any club to make a complete overhaul of the squad in just one transfer window. It has to be a gradual process and the fans must show their patience. This summer, Newcastle United should be targeting a few big-name players who are relatively sparsely used at their respective clubs despite their talent. Here, we will take a look at three such possible targets.
Jerome Boateng - Bayern Munich
Experienced German international defender Jerome Boateng would be an excellent addition to Newcastle United both on and off the pitch. With his immense experience at the highest level, he could prove to be the leader the North East needs in their journey from mediocrity to the top.
He has won everything he possibly could in Germany with Bayern and even was a key member of the German side that was triumphant in the World Cup in 2014. Still just 31 years of age, the versatile defender still has a few years left in him and would be an excellent addition to Newcastle United.
Julian Draxler - Paris Saint-Germain
At one time, Draxler used to be one of the most promising young players in the world when he came through the youth ranks of his boyhood club Schalke. However, things have not worked well for him at all as he is nowhere close to the player he was expected to become.
The World Cup winner with Germany is nothing but a bench-warmer at Parc des Princes. Yes, he was won plenty of trophies at PSG but it is high time for him to fulfil his personal ambitions and Newcastle United could well be the club he needs for that.
Adrien Rabiot - Juventus
Rabiot's story is similar to that of Draxler in many ways. He made his move to Juventus from PSG last summer on a free transfer with big expectations but things have not worked in his favour at the Turin club.
The Frenchman has played just 1550 minutes this season for the Old Lady and his future at the Allianz Stadium looks far from promising with Maurizio Sarri having a star-studded midfield at his disposal. Newcastle United could certainly consider a move for the 25-year-old in the summer offering him the chance to be the main man in their midfield.