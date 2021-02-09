Three PL clubs who should make a move for Serie A star

Bengaluru, Feb 9: One of the most underrated footballers in Serie, A Rodrigo de Paul is finally attracting the attention he has deserved for a long time now.
The Udinese star midfielder has been linked with several top clubs across Europe in recent months. The 26-year-old has also been mentioned as a target of several Premier League sides including Premier League holders Liverpool. It is strongly claimed in Italy that Udinese would be willing to cash in on their priced asset in the summer if their valuation is met.
In this article, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should make a move for the versatile Argentine international in the summer.
Liverpool
Premier League holders Liverpool have a really deep squad but even such a massive depth has been stretched by injuries badly this campaign. The Reds have plenty of options as well as quality in the middle of the park but they could still do with a technically gifted and versatile midfielder like Rodrigo de Paul especially with Georginio Wijnaldum looking on his way out of the club with his contract up for expiry.
De Paul would also be an upgrade on injury prone Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and loaned out Takumi Minamino and his versatility makes him even more attractive. The Argentine is capable of playing on the flanks as well as a centre forward and could even be used in Roberto Firmino's role. With Liverpool enduring such a difficult season, Jurgen Klopp would certainly look to strengthen his squad and De Paul is a player who ticks all the boxes.
Leeds United
Leeds United are another club who have been strongly linked with the services of Rodrigo de Paul ever since they were promoted to the Premier League. The 26-year-old will undoubtedly become the star player of the side if he joins Leeds United rather than joining a team like Liverpool although we have to wait and see what he decides for himself considering he has been the lynchpin for Udinese for several years now. Under a manager like Marcelo Bielsa who believes in playing on the front foot, De Paul would certainly enjoy his football. Also, he might favour Leeds ahead of his other suitors thanks to the presence of his compatriot Bielsa who is hailed by many in his homeland
Arsenal
A club who desperately need a top class attacking midfielder, Arsenal should ideally be in contention for the 26-year-old. The Gunners released Mesut Ozil in January and have only youngster Emile Smith Rowe as an option in the number ten role. They do have Martin Ødegaard for the remainder of the season on loan from Real Madrid but it is unlikely that they will be able to sign the Norwegian sensation permanently with Real Madrid desperate to hold onto their priced asset. Rodrigo De Paul could finally fill the void left by Mesut Ozil and improve the Gunners by leaps and bounds.