Three players Arsenal need to sell

Bengaluru, Sept. 8: It was always anticipated that Arsenal would struggle in their post Arsene Wenger era but very few could have imagined that it would be to this extent.
The Gunners are possibly going through their worst ever period in their whole history and much of that can be attributed to their poor business in the transfer market over the last few years. Apart from the signing of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, almost no other signing qualify as undisputed success.
In order to revive, Arsenal's first job should be clearing the deadwood as much and as soon as they can. In this article, we will take a look at three players they should look to sell in order to freshen up their squad.
Mohamed Elneny
Mohamed Elneny is a decent midfield player but clearly not good enough for a club as big as Arsenal, even as an option on the bench. And, looking at the injury history of the midfield players at the Emirates, the Gunners should be looking for better options in the middle of the park as rotation players.
Elneny played a total of 2403 minutes last season across all competitions from which it is evident that the Gunners should have looked for an upgrade over him this summer. Although the club recruited Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, they would still benefit from more quality in midfield and for that, Elneny should be offloaded.
Pablo Mari
Pablo Mari should be considered among the candidates to be qualified as one of the worst ever signings ever made by Arsenal. The Gunners loaned him in from Brazilian giants Flamengo in January 2020 and six months later, he was signed on a permanent basis. But, he looks like disaster waiting to happen almost every time he puts on an Arsenal shirt.
The 28-year-old Spaniard was completely destroyed by Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this season as he hardly manages spark any kind of confidence into the Arsenal fan base. The Gunners have decent options at the heart of the defence and should be looking to cut their losses on Mari as soon as possible.
Sead Kolasinac
Although Sead Kolasinac is a pretty decent footballer and also boasts incredible versatility which allows him to feature at several positions. He is most comfortable at left-back but can also slot in at left wing-back and left wing as well. Also, he can be an option at left centre-back in a back three.
However, the 28-year-old has simply failed to click at the Emirates and could have left this summer if Schalke were not relegated from Bundesliga. With Kieran Tierney and new signing Nuno Tavares at the disposal at the north London club, the Gunners should be looking to cash in on Kolasinac and reinvest his wages elsewhere.