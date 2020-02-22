Three players Arsenal should target in the summer

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Arsenal are having a season to forget and it has been so bad that the fans would want it to come to an end as soon as possible. They parted ways with Unai Emery following a dismal start to the season and now Mikel Arteta, a former Gunners skipper, has been brought in who has somewhat managed to improve their form.
However, there is still a lot of work to be done and it is expected that the Gunners will be very busy in the summer to bolster their under-performing squad. A major overhaul could take place at the Emirates with a host of players also likely to depart as well. In this article, we will take a look at three players the north Londoners should target in the summer.
Aaron Ramsey - Juventus
The Welshman only left Arsenal last summer on a free transfer in favour of a move to Italian giants Juventus. Big things were expected of him at the Turin club but it is fair to say that he has failed to live up to his expectations.
Also, injuries have not helped. Now, Juventus are looking to offload the 29-year-old and Arsenal should welcome him back with open arms. He is one of their own having played for the club for 11 long years. He is a fan favourite as well and can give his life for the crest. And, on top of that, his quality is undisputed and who will know that better than Arteta who used to feature alongside him once upon a time!
Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen
Arsenal defence is in dire need of reinforcements. Sokratis, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding have all failed to impress at the heart of the defence. Only Calum Chambers has been somewhat decent but he is out with a long-term injury that could see him miss even the start of the next season.
So, central defenders should be the biggest priorities for Arteta and Bayer Leverkusen star Tah would be a great addition to his squad. Dayot Upamecano is believed to be the number one target of the Gunners but the Frenchman would be much more costly and there is plenty of interest in him from elsewhere as well. Tah, meanwhile, is a quality defender as well and could be available at a humble price helping Arsenal save money for other areas.
Luka Jovic - Real Madrid
Luka Jovic was one of the most sought-after players last summer following his sensational season for Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid managed to stave off competition from across the continent to sign the Serbian international. But, the 22-year-old has been a massive flop at Santiago Bernabeu.
However, his lack of playing time has been one of the major reasons behind that and it will wrong to count him off for his debut season in the Spanish capital. Arsenal could lose Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the summer and could take a chance with Jovic in order to replace the Gabon international.