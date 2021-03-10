Three players Chelsea should consider selling this summer

Kolkata, March 10: This has been a mixed season for Chelsea. Expectations were huge from them following their blockbuster transfer window last summer, but Frank Lampard failed to bring the best out of his players.
The axe finally fell on Lampard who was replaced by Thomas Tuchel who was recently shown the door by Paris Saint-Germain. And, the German gaffer has certainly made a quick impact at Stamford Bridge.
However, every manager needs to make changes in the dressing room in order to stamp his authority in the team according to the needs of his system and therefore, we can expect the Blues to be active in the transfer market.
In order to make room for new signings, some of the current players will be needed to be shipped away and here, we look at three players who are likely to be shown the exit door.
1. Emerson Palmeiri
Palmeiri has been out of favour at Chelsea for quite a while now and it is somewhat surprising that he still remains at the club. However, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, the Blues are likely to ship him out.
2. Tiemoué Bakayoko
Bakayoko, still remains a Chelsea player despite the fact he last played for the club in 2018. Since then, he had loan spells at Milan, Monaco and Napoli respectively but with his contract set to expire in 2022, this will be the Blues' last opportunity to cash in on the French midfield dynamo.
3. Michy Batshuayi
The situation of Batshuayi is quite similar to that of Bakayoko and the Belgian does not seem to have a future at Stamford Bridge once he returns from his current so far disappointing loan spell Crystal Palace. There is already so much competition for place up front at the club and there is very little chance that Tuchel would even consider Batshuayi as another option.