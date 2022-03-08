Three players Erik ten Hag could sign as Manchester United manager

Bengaluru, March 8: Manchester United are preparing themselves for what will surely be one of the most significant summers in their history as they gear up with their choices to appoint a permanent manager next season.
The Red Devils continue to search for a manager as it is understood that the club would not be promoting Ralf Rangnick from interim to permanent manager, leaving the door open for new choices.
As per the latest reports, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is in the driving seat as of now. The 52-year-old has found real success at Ajax in the last five years, helping the Dutch giants re-emerge as one of Europe’s world-class clubs in the process. United are apparently looking to secure his signature in the summer and could give him a free hand in revamping the squad.
Should that prove to be the case, the 51-year-old could look to add a few players to United's squad from his former side and these three players could be his targets:
Ryan Gravenberch
One of the main objectives of United in the transfer market next summer is to get a young midfielder and the Dutch prodigy completely ticks all the boxes. The 19-year-old has been likened to Paul Pogba, for his defensive ability, composed passing and capability of helping the team move forward while sitting in deep. With Pogba expected to leave the club in Summer, Ten Hag could look at the youngster as his perfect heir.
Antony
United could have a shortage of quality options in the attack next summer with as many as three first-team players expected to leave the club. Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial all could leave while Mason Greenwood may not have any future further at Old Trafford. At such a point, the 22-year-old would be a perfect addition to United’s wide options, providing a potentially unstoppable pair with Jadon Sancho. The Brazilian trickster has been unstoppable this season and United could get a player for the long term with his signings.
Noussair Mazraoui
The right-back will be available on a free transfer next summer and the Dutch tactician could pounce on this opportunity. United although have two options at the right-back with Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot but none of them has matched the standard. The club could offload one of them in the summer and the 24-year-old could be targetted as one of their replacement.