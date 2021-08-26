Three players linked with Liverpool as Reds eye Shaqiri replacement

Bengaluru, August 26: As the transfer deadline day inches closer, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may look into the transfer market in a last attempt to replace Xherdan Shaqiri.
The Swiss international left the club this week after completing a move to Lyon and his departure now could force the Reds back into the transfer market.
Although earlier reports suggested that Liverpool will promote Harvey Elliot and Kaide Gordon fully in to the first team following Shaqiri’s departure, latest belief is that Klopp may fancy his chances in the market and may seek a transfer if an opportunity arises.
The Reds reportedly have picked three options and here are the three players who have been linked with Klopps' side:
Lucas Ocampos
The 27-year-old Sevilla winger is reportedly one of the names Klopp has considered. The Argentine who is capable of playing in either of the wings will fit into the Liverpool system easily.
However, the Spanish side is under no pressure to sell their prized asset. He is under contract until 2024 and would command a sizeable fee if the Reds are serious about pursuing their interest.
Noni Madueke
Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on this PSV Eindhoven winger as well. Since the start of last season, the 19-year-old winger has scored ten goals and assisted six in the Eredivisie and Europa League, in just over 1300 minutes, averaging a goal or assist every 82 minutes.
It speaks volumes about his talent and there is no doubt he would be a great asset for the long term. However, the English player is also attracting interest from some of the top sides as well. And with him being tied down to a contract until 2025, PSV would certainly only accept a large fee.
Mikkel Damsgaard
The Reds are reportedly keeping tabs on Sampdoria’s 21-year-old Danish winger Mikkel Damsgaard, who is also a target for Tottenham. The young winger has had an impressive Euro 2020 with Denmark and had a good season with the Serie A side as well. Sampdoria are apparently ready to listen to offers for him. However, he too may cost around £30m.