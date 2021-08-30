Three players Liverpool could sign before the transfer window closes

Bengaluru, Aug 30: It has been a really exciting transfer window for almost every top club across Europe but Liverpool are one of the few exceptions who have not spent too much money.
The
Reds' lack
of
spending
has
a
major
section
of
the
fanbase
and
pundits
concerned
and
with
their
rivals
Chelsea,
Manchester
City
and
Manchester
United
all
bolstering
their
respective
squads
significantly,
the
cause
for
concern
is
understandable.
The Reds did not seem to have enough cutting edge in their attack on Saturday to find a way past a Chelsea side who were down to 10 men for the whole second half. In fact, they did not even create a single big chance during the course of the 45 minutes and it shows that Jurgen Klopp's side could benefit from a new signing up front if they have to match up to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United during the long season.
In this article, we will taker a look a three players the Reds could target to sign before the transfer window slams shut.
Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid
A former hero of the Liverpool fans, Luis Suarez broke the heart of the Reds when he chose to make his dream move to Barcelona back in 2014. The Uruguayan superstar was shipped off to Atletico Madrid last summer by the Blaugrana and he played a key role for Diego Simeone's side as they went on to win the La Liga title.
At 34 years of age, Suarez still remains a quality player and would certainly offer a lot to Liverpool even at the twilight of his career. He is mobile enough to play in Klopp's system and knows what it means to play for the badge of Liverpool.
One
of
the
greatest
strikers
of
the
modern
era,
Suarez
still
has
unfinished
business
in
the
Premier
League
and
could
very
well
settle
that
if
he
is
brought
in
at
Anfield
before
the
transfer
window
closes.
Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers
It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Adama Traore and to be fair, anyone would want the Spaniard in his team, thanks to the unique package he offers. If his end product were better, he could have easily been one of the best players on the planet but sadly, that is the area where the Spaniard is showing so signs of improvement.
However, with his incredible quality on the ball, directness, willingness to take players on for fun and physical prowess to outmuscle opponent defenders, he could provide the spark Klopp desperately needs in his Liverpool side.
Traore
could
become
the
much-needed
'Plan
B' for
Liverpool
and
he
could
potentially
take
the
next
step
towards
becoming
a
brilliant
player
from
a
good
player
under
the
tutelage
of
Klopp.
Adam Hlozek - Sparta Prague
One of the most coveted young players on the planet right now, Adam Hlozek is a huge talent and saw himself getting linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer with clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in his services.
The 19-year-old was part of the Czech Republic squad in the European Championship 2020 and is regarded as the future flag-bearer of the country. Liverpool have had three great former Czech Republic players in the past in the form of Milan Baros, Vladimir Smicer and Patrik Berger and Hlozek could very well be the next in line. A player capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine, the 19-year-old would be a typical Liverpool-esque signing.