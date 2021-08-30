Football
Three players Liverpool could sign before the transfer window closes

By

Bengaluru, Aug 30: It has been a really exciting transfer window for almost every top club across Europe but Liverpool are one of the few exceptions who have not spent too much money.

The Reds' lack of spending has a major section of the fanbase and pundits concerned and with their rivals Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all bolstering their respective squads significantly, the cause for concern is understandable.

The Reds did not seem to have enough cutting edge in their attack on Saturday to find a way past a Chelsea side who were down to 10 men for the whole second half. In fact, they did not even create a single big chance during the course of the 45 minutes and it shows that Jurgen Klopp's side could benefit from a new signing up front if they have to match up to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United during the long season.

In this article, we will taker a look a three players the Reds could target to sign before the transfer window slams shut.

Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid

A former hero of the Liverpool fans, Luis Suarez broke the heart of the Reds when he chose to make his dream move to Barcelona back in 2014. The Uruguayan superstar was shipped off to Atletico Madrid last summer by the Blaugrana and he played a key role for Diego Simeone's side as they went on to win the La Liga title.

At 34 years of age, Suarez still remains a quality player and would certainly offer a lot to Liverpool even at the twilight of his career. He is mobile enough to play in Klopp's system and knows what it means to play for the badge of Liverpool.

One of the greatest strikers of the modern era, Suarez still has unfinished business in the Premier League and could very well settle that if he is brought in at Anfield before the transfer window closes.

Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Adama Traore and to be fair, anyone would want the Spaniard in his team, thanks to the unique package he offers. If his end product were better, he could have easily been one of the best players on the planet but sadly, that is the area where the Spaniard is showing so signs of improvement.

However, with his incredible quality on the ball, directness, willingness to take players on for fun and physical prowess to outmuscle opponent defenders, he could provide the spark Klopp desperately needs in his Liverpool side.

Traore could become the much-needed 'Plan B' for Liverpool and he could potentially take the next step towards becoming a brilliant player from a good player under the tutelage of Klopp.

Adam Hlozek - Sparta Prague

One of the most coveted young players on the planet right now, Adam Hlozek is a huge talent and saw himself getting linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer with clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in his services.

The 19-year-old was part of the Czech Republic squad in the European Championship 2020 and is regarded as the future flag-bearer of the country. Liverpool have had three great former Czech Republic players in the past in the form of Milan Baros, Vladimir Smicer and Patrik Berger and Hlozek could very well be the next in line. A player capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine, the 19-year-old would be a typical Liverpool-esque signing.

Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
