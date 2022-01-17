Three players Liverpool should target in the summer

Kolkata, January 17: One does not need to be a football pundit to see that Jurgen Klopp has done a remarkable job since taking charge at Liverpool.
With pretty limited resources in comparison to his rivals, the German gaffer took the Reds to the top of English and European football once again.
Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year drought for the League title and also brought the club their sixth Champions League during his reign which is fairly impressive but it seems that the Reds are losing their mojo over the past couple of years.
With Manchester City getting stronger and stronger, the gap between the Cityzens and rest of the pile is increasingly getting bigger and bigger and Liverpool must react soon in order to close that gap.
This summer should be a decisive one for the Reds as they need to spend big to catch up with Pep Guardiola's high-flying Cityzens. Here, we look at three players the Reds should be interested in during the summer.
Jonathan David - Lille
Thanks to Mohamed Salah's incredible run of form, the Reds hardly struggled to score goals when he is on song and Diogo Jota has also been pretty solid in front of the goal as well but the Reds' 0-0 draw against 10-men Arsenal in the
League Cup was quite alarming as the Reds failed to take their chances. The Merseyside giants desperately need a natural goalscorer in their ranks and Lille striker Jonathan David looks like a perfect number nine for Jurgen Klopp's system.
Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund
The stocks of Borussia Dortmund's English sensation Jude Bellingham is getting higher and higher as the 18-year-old continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe. Liverpool have been strongly mentioned as one of the biggest suitors of the young and versatile midfielder and a deal to bring the teenager to Anfield could very well materialize in the summer. Bellingham would be a brilliant addition to the Liverpool midfield that has often looked to lack creativity and flair this campaign.
Denis Zakaria - Borussia Monchengladbach
One of the most in demand players is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, and Liverpool have been mentioned as one of the many suitors for the Swiss international. The contract of the 25-year-old at Borussia-Park expires in the summer and on a free transfer, Zakaria would be a brilliant addition to most top clubs in Europe and Liverpool are no exception. The Reds have an ageing midfield that has been stretched by injuries this campaign and a dynamic young midfielder like Zakaria would be a valuable addition to their squad.