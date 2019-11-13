Three players Manchester City should look to replace outgoing club legend David Silva

Isco - Real Madrid
Since the day Pep Guardiola set his foot in England as the Manchester City manager, Real Madrid playmaker Isco has been linked with a move to the Etihad.
The 27-year-old is exactly the kind of graceful player Pep Guardiola loves to have. He looks like a perfect Pep Guardiola player with the technical ability he has on offer.
However, the Spaniard could never really make a place for himself at Real Madrid despite being at the club since 2013.
The former European Golden Boy could be a good replacement of David Silva. Right now 27 years of age, he still has a lot of football left in him and Pep Guardiola certainly can bring the best out of him.
James Rodriguez - Real Madrid
Another Real Madrid player makes the list with James Rodriguez. He used to be one of the biggest superstars in world football especially after the sensational 2014 World Cup campaign he had for Colombia.
But, his move to Real Madrid never really worked despite having a brilliant first season when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the club leading the club to La Decima.
Zinedine Zidane is certainly not a manager who rates him highly and therefore he was loaned to Bayern for two seasons. Despite doing a decent job for the Bavarian giants whenever he was fit, they chose not to sign him resulting in the Colombian to move back to the Bernabeu.
Just when it seemed that he finally made his way to Zidane's plans, he was hit by an injury. The whole world knows the amount of quality James Rodriguez can offer and Manchester City should look to sign him next summer.
James Rodriguez and Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield with their crazy vision and passing range have the ability to tear apart any defence in the world.
Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
Unlike the first two options who are 27 and 28 respectively, Kai Havertz would be a long-term prospect for Manchester City. The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now and has a host of clubs chasing his signature.
Manchester City are also believed to be among his suitors and they must pursue the deal as Havertz looks like the ideal David Silva replacement from every aspect.
Just like Silva, Havertz has the ability to play in a range of positions. Although he is at his best when he plays as a number ten, he is competent enough to play on the flanks, as a number eight and even as a secondary forward.
Also, he has a big advantage that he boasts a frame of 1,89 m and for a player so big, his technical ability is really unbelievable.
Havertz can carry the ball forward, can find a killer pass when he sees the opportunity and is intelligent enough to know when to do which one. Under the management of Pep Guardiola, he can turn into one of the best midfielders in the world.