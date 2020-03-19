Three players Manchester United should target as Paul Pogba replacements

Bengaluru, March 19: Ever since Paul Pogba made his then world-record switch to Manchester United from Juventus, there has hardly been a transfer window without the rumours of the Frenchman being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
The 27-year-old could never really settle to life back at his boyhood club. Interestingly, his time at Old Trafford has also coincided with the time of the club's decline in status which has added more troubles and speculations.
Pogba is undoubtedly a very special midfielder and one of the best in the game but it is time for the Red Devils to make a decision with the World Cup winner. He has always divided opinions during his time at the club with a section of fans claiming that he is being let down by the remainder of the squad which is average by his standards while the remaining claiming that he is not doing enough himself.
Reports in England in the last couple of months claim that the Red Devils are now open to the idea of selling the creative central midfielder and re-invest that money to build a strong squad. In this article, we will look at three midfielders Manchester United should target as replacements of Pogba.
Donny van de Beek - Ajax
Donny van de Beek of Ajax is regarded among the best young midfielders in Europe right now and the 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a host of clubs in Europe in recent times. Manchester United have been among the suitors of the versatile midfielder who can play as a number six, number eight as well as a number ten. Just 22 years of age and a player who is capable of both creating and scoring goals from midfield, the Dutch international has every reason to attract the interest he is getting right now and the Red Devils should be all over him.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Lazio
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been among the most discussed names in the transfer market in the last few transfer windows. And, one of the clubs that has consistently been linked with the 25-year-old Serb is Manchester United. Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed a stunning season with Lazio this time out and after a very long time, the club were truly in contention for the Serie A title.
Football in Italy has postponed for the time being due to the Coronavirus outbreak and it is hard to predict when normalcy would return. However, in the summer transfer window, if Manchester United need to look for a Paul Pogba replacement, they must consider the Serbian international.
Abdoulaye Doucouré - Watford
Abdoulaye Doucouré might seem like an underwhelming name in this list but the Frenchman has every right to earn a place in this list along with the names discussed before. The 27-year-old has been at Watford since 2016 and now deserves a move to a big club. He has been one of the best and most underrated players outside the top six in the Premier League. The Frenchman has got every attribute to play for a top club and would also cost Manchester United significantly lesser compared to the other two names.