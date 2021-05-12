Three players Norwich City should look to sign this summer

Kolkata, May 12: Norwich City are back in the Premier League next season after winning the Championship convincingly.
Daniel Farke's side must certainly strengthen ahead of the 2021-22 season and we look at three players the Canaries should target.
Danny Drinkwater
Once a Premier League winner with Leicester City, Drinkwater's career has taken a nosedive. His move to Chelsea will go down in the history books as one of the biggest disasters. At 31, he still has a few years left in him and would be a valuable addition to the Norwich side.
Harry Wilson
It can be really difficult for an ambitious academy graduate of a big club to break into the first team, but very few have been as unfortunate as Liverpool's Wilson. He has had a total of a five loan spells away from Anfield and has impressed each time. At 24, the Welsh international should now be looking to settle at a new club and Norwich should make an ideal choice.
Axel Tuanzebe
Tuanzebe's situation at Manchester United is a lot similar to that of Wilson as he is clearly good enough for most Premier League sides, but not just good enough for the Red Devils. The 23-year-old has only one year left in his current deal and the Red Devils should not mind selling him this summer and he should add plenty of value to the Norwich squad.