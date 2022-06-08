Three players strongly linked with Chelsea - From Dembele to Nkunku

The 2022 Summer window could be a massive one for Chelsea Football Club with the new ownership on board. The Blues started the last season on a solid note but their campaign got somewhat derailed in the middle.
The West London club struggled with plenty of off-the-pitch issues which might have impacted their on field performance.
Their mega-money summer signing Romelu Lukaku struggling to make an impact and his controversial interview did not help either. Chelsea are expected to spend big this summer and a number of big-money deals could be on the cards.
In this article, we will take a look at three players Chelsea have been strongly linked with this summer:
Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig
Nkunku had a season to remember for RB Leipzig last time out and was recognised as the Bundesliga Player of the Year for his display. Nkunku scored a total of 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 games for Leipzig across all competitions.
Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Frenchman and it is imperative that he would be a great addition to the Chelsea attack.
Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona
Dembele's entire Barcelona career was somewhat underwhelming but the Frenchman has been absolutely phenomenal since January. Barcelona have tried their best to tie the fleet-footed winger with a new deal but as of now, he becomes a free agent this summer.
Dembele enjoyed his best form under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and a reunion with the German manager could prove to be a fantastic deal for all parties.
Jules Kounde - Sevilla
It is a public knowledge the Chelsea have been chasing the signature of Kounde for a long time and almost signed him last year itself.
With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to depart and probably Cesar Azpilicueta also leaving, the Blues are desperate for defensive reinforcements and Kounde, despite his massive price-tag, seems like a player bound to Stamford Bridge.