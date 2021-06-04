Three players Tottenham could sign if they appoint former Chelsea boss

Kolkata, June 4: The rumour-mill is strong in England about Antonio Conte being on his way back to management in England as Tottenham Hotspur boss.
Just three-and-a- half weeks after leading Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years putting an end to Juventus' dominance in Italy, Conte left the job as he was said to be unhappy with the Nerazzurri hierarchy with their decision to sell several star players this summer in order to balance their books.
Conte's departure has coincided with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's search for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.
Spurs fans have every reason to be optimistic if the former Chelsea boss takes charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Here, we will look at three players Conte could look to sign at Spurs.
Ashley Young
Conte's favoured tactics include three centre backs and two wing backs charging up and down the flanks and he also likes to have a solid depth in particularly the wing back area. Young was one of his key players at Inter Milan and thanks to his ability of playing on either side as a wing back makes him a perfect option for Conte's system.
Romelu Lukaku
With Spurs talisman Harry Kane on his way out of the club, Spurs need to invest on a top class number nine and there are not many better than Lukaku in the business. The Belgian international suits Conte's tactics perfectly and played a key role in helping Inter winning the Scudetto this time out.
With Conte having departed and Inter in a tight situation financially, Lukaku might opt to follow the departing manager to the Premier League if he takes the Spurs job. And, with the money Spurs could get from Kane's sale, affording Lukaku should not be too much of a problem.
Milan Skriniar
A defender who has been linked with Spurs for several years now, Skriniar could finally be on his way to the north London club if the Lilywhites appoint Conte as their next boss. The 26-year-old is a world-class ball-playing defender who has already been a success under Conte and his arrival at the club could make their defence significantly stronger.