Three players who could leave Liverpool this summer

Bengaluru, March 2: It has been a season of a letdown for the Liverpool fans. The Reds set very expectations from themselves with the way they steamrolled everyone to the Premier League title last season and won the Champions League in the previous season.
However, the Reds have failed to live up to those monumental expectations this time out. Although, injuries to key players have played a key role in their poor run of form, it cannot be denied that Jurgen Klopp's boys could have still done a lot better.
At the moment, Liverpool look in danger of even missing out on Champions League qualification which would be devastating for the club considering the progress they have made over the last few years. And, it can be apprehended that Klopp will be looking to make changes in the dressing room in the summer in order to reclaim the Reds' position.
In this article, we will take a look at three players Liverpool could part ways with this summer in order to make room for new signings.
Takumi Minamino
26-year-old Japanese international Takumi Minamino was signed in January 2020 by Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg and it looked like a smart investment as the technically gifted forward had the versatility to play anywhere in Liverpool's final third. However, Minamino never seemed like a player capability of challenging the front three of Liverpool for a place in the starting XI.
Just a year after his move to Liverpool, the Reds have loaned him out to Southampton which shows that Klopp is not completely impressed with the Japanese star and could well move him out permanently this summer with the 26-year-old already attracting interest.
Divock Origi
Divock Origi established himself as a cult hero for all Liverpool fans with his immense contributions for the club in the 2018-19 season in which Liverpool won the Champions League. If not for him, the Reds would not have been six times champions of Europe but since then, he has hardly done anything at Anfield.
Although he has been just a squad player but has failed to impress when he had his chances. Aged 25 now, he needs to move for the sake of his career and Liverpool are also likely to be happy to sanction him a move this summer in order make room for fresh faces.
Georginio Wijnaldum
Unlike the other two names in this list, Liverpool are unlikely to be in the mood to part ways with Georginio Wijnaldum but have no choice. The Dutchman's contract at Anfield expires in the summer and his contract saga has been in the news for almost a year now. It seems inevitable that the former PSV star will be leaving Liverpool this summer on a free transfer and clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have been touted as potential destinations of the midfield dynamo.