Three players who have impressed in Premier League

Kolkata, September 4: Premier League never fails to surprise us. It is not only the most competitive league in Europe, but also a league where the unthinkable happens. This season also, we have seen some major surprises.
Here, we will look at three players who have impressed and surprised us with the way they have played so far.
1. Mateo Kovacic - Chelsea
Chelsea signed Kovacic this summer on a permanent deal from Real Madrid but it was a deal that they had to do. They were hit by a transfer ban and needed midfield reinforcements. Kovacic spent the last season on loan at Chelsea and could not impress at all, but the Blues had the option to make his move permanent this summer for a pre-determined amount and it was not banned by the FFP rules. Kovacic, this season however, looks like a completely different player under Frank Lampard with more freedom given to him and is enjoying his game.
2. Tammy Abraham - Chelsea
Abraham had a great goalscoring campaign last season on loan at Aston Villa, but very few would have though that the 21-year-old would be able to continue his impressive form in the Premier League. The youngster looks to have the trust of Lampard and even though he did not do well in the first two games of the season, the Englishman has scored two back-to-back braces against Norwich City and Sheffield United. If he can keep up his form, Chelsea's long-standing issues upfront could finally end.
3. Teemu Pukki - Norwich City
Pukki, formerly a Celtic, Sevilla and Schalke forward, has to be named the biggest surprise of this Premier League season so far. He has five goals to his name in four games this season. He started his season with a goal against Liverpool and then scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United while adding one more against Chelsea. The Finnish international failed to add to his account against West Ham in the last game as the Canaries lost 0-2 to West Ham United. Not many players can have such a massive impact in the Premier League right after their promotion from the Championship and Pukki deserves all the plaudits for it.