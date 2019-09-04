Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three players who have impressed in Premier League

By
Mateo Kovacic
Mateo Kovacic has been a revelation at Chelsea.

Kolkata, September 4: Premier League never fails to surprise us. It is not only the most competitive league in Europe, but also a league where the unthinkable happens. This season also, we have seen some major surprises.

Here, we will look at three players who have impressed and surprised us with the way they have played so far.

1. Mateo Kovacic - Chelsea

Chelsea signed Kovacic this summer on a permanent deal from Real Madrid but it was a deal that they had to do. They were hit by a transfer ban and needed midfield reinforcements. Kovacic spent the last season on loan at Chelsea and could not impress at all, but the Blues had the option to make his move permanent this summer for a pre-determined amount and it was not banned by the FFP rules. Kovacic, this season however, looks like a completely different player under Frank Lampard with more freedom given to him and is enjoying his game.

2. Tammy Abraham - Chelsea

Abraham had a great goalscoring campaign last season on loan at Aston Villa, but very few would have though that the 21-year-old would be able to continue his impressive form in the Premier League. The youngster looks to have the trust of Lampard and even though he did not do well in the first two games of the season, the Englishman has scored two back-to-back braces against Norwich City and Sheffield United. If he can keep up his form, Chelsea's long-standing issues upfront could finally end.

3. Teemu Pukki - Norwich City

Pukki, formerly a Celtic, Sevilla and Schalke forward, has to be named the biggest surprise of this Premier League season so far. He has five goals to his name in four games this season. He started his season with a goal against Liverpool and then scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United while adding one more against Chelsea. The Finnish international failed to add to his account against West Ham in the last game as the Canaries lost 0-2 to West Ham United. Not many players can have such a massive impact in the Premier League right after their promotion from the Championship and Pukki deserves all the plaudits for it.

More MATEO KOVACIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bumrah goes past greats
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue