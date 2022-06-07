Three potential destinations for James Tarkowski this summer

Bengaluru, June 7: England international James Tarkowski is out of contract in the summer and destined to finally leave Turf Moor for a new challenge after their relegation.
The English defender has developed a reputation for being a solid, compact centre-back which helped the club maintain their Premier League status for a long time. But with his contract running out at the end of June and Burnley's demotion to Championship, he now has decided to seek a new challenge.
The England international’s availability on a free transfer has triggered the interest of a whole host of Premier League clubs and as per rumours, these three sides have already made contact with him:
1. Everton
The Everton backline is crying out for upgrades as none of the Yerry Mina or Michael Keane has been reliable. The Toffees may look to offload either of the two and bring in a fresh face. Tarkowski reportedly has been touted as one of the options.
The English centre-back's arrival will definitely be a huge boost for Everton's backline that conceded 66 goals in 38 league games. Tarkowski's arrival would also hand Lampard the much-needed quality as well the leadership skill which they have been crying out for quite a time.
2. Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers is also looking to transform the squad after a disappointing campaign and he reportedly wishes to start it by signing a centre-back at first. Following the long term injury to Wesley Fofana, Leicester's defence failed to provide stability. The lack of options in the defence has been a concern for the Foxes.
Hence the signing of the 29-year-old would definitely be a welcome addition to the squad.
3. Newcastle United
The Magpies are also in the hunt for the English centre-back as they look to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit after a superb second half of last season. With fringe players like Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez likely to make their way, there will be enough space in Eddie Howe’s squad for a new defender and considering Tarkowski’s proven pedigree and his availability on a free deal, their interest in him completely makes sense.
However, with so many clubs interested, this race is definitely expected to go down the wire.