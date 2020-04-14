Football
Three potential destinations for Mauro Icardi

By

Bengaluru, April 14: Mauro Icardi seems to be on the crossroads of his career once again. The Argentine is on a season-long loan deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain and has been pretty impressive for the Ligue 1 holders.

However, despite his impressive showings at Parc des Princes, it seems that the French capital club is unwilling to sign him on a permanent deal. And, it was pretty clear when Inter Milan allowed their former skipper to move on a loan that his future at San Siro is pretty much over.

This will be a great summer for clubs across Europe who are looking for new strikers with players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lautaro Martinez, Timo Werner and now Mauro Icardi all seemingly available.

Icardi should not find it difficult to attract suitors with his incredible talent and exceptional goal-scoring record over the years. In this article, we will look at three potential destinations of the controversial and talented Argentine forward.

Juventus

It is believed that Icardi is keen on a return to Italy which is one of the reasons why PSG have decided not to sign the 27-year-old. Juventus have a long-term interest in the Argentine boasting a sensational scoring record in Serie A. The Old Lady are known for his shrewd business in the transfer market and there won't be a better opportunity for them to sign the former Inter captain. Gonzalo Higuain is already 35 years of age and is seemingly past his peak. Icardi would be an excellent replacement of his compatriot and is a pretty safe bet as well for his immense experience in Serie A.

Atletico Madrid

Icardi seems to be a perfect striker for a team like Atletico Madrid and a manager like Diego Simeone. He has all the qualities of a top striker. He is quick, strong, good in the air and is lethal with his finishing. And on top of that, he is never afraid of fighting for his team on the pitch. With Icardi being available, Simeone can certainly consider a move for his compatriot. Icardi is already accustomed to playing in a 4-4-2 system with PSG this season and can form a sensational attacking pair with European Golden Boy Joao Felix.

Chelsea

Chelsea struggled with striker problems for quite some time now especially since the departure of Diego Costa. Youngster Tammy Abraham seemed like a fix to those issues during this season but the Blues have struggled to cope with his absence when the young Englishman has been missing with injuries.

Olivier Giroud is a decent backup but he is on his way out of the club in the summer with his contract expiry whereas Michy Batshuayi is clearly not at the level of Chelsea. Although Icardi is too good to be a backup to Abraham, the two can both benefit from a healthy competition between them and the youngster can certainly learn a lot from the Argentine.

Read more about: mauro icardi psg ligue1 football
Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
