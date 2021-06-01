Three potential destinations for out of favour Liverpool attacker

Bengaluru, June 1: Liverpool are expected to make room for new signings by shipping off some of their fringe players during this summer and one of the players expected to depart Anfield is Belgian forward Divock Origi. The name of the 26-year-old will be forever written in the history books of the Merseyside giants but for his own sake, the pacy hitman needs a move.
Origi is now only 26 years of age right now and needs to play more often. And, he has not been able to make much of an impact over the last couple of seasons and the Reds should not mind offloading him either as they also need to strengthen in order to make a strong comeback next season.
Origi should not be short of offers if Liverpool decide to cash in on him. He is still pretty young and has all the attributes to become a complete striker. Here, we take a look at three potential destinations of the Belgian international.
Leicester City
It was former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers who signed Origi at Anfield seven years ago and now that he could be on the move, a reunion at King Power Stadium would be a good deal for all parties.
Rodgers is reportedly looking to bring more firepower to his attack beyond Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho and Origi would be a sensible signing. He is more than capable of playing on the flanks as well which would be an added advantage for the Foxes as they look to make a stronger showing next season in both England and Europe.
Norwich City
Norwich City have managed to make an immediate comeback to the Premier League and must have learnt their lesson last time out that they must strengthen their Championship-winning squad in order to stand a chance of surviving in the Premier League. Teemu Pukki still remains a reliable goalscorer but the Canaries can do much better with an added firepower upfront. And, Origi is someone who can provide them with a whole new dimension going forward.
Crystal Palace
We expect plenty of action taking place at Selhurst Park this summer following Roy Hodgson's departure and that has been coupled up by the fact that as many as eleven senior players will leave the club this summer with their contract expiring. Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham are both set to depart leaving the club with just Jordan Ayew upfront. The Eagles are therefore expected to be one of the most active sides in Europe this summer and should be interested in the services of Origi if he is made available on the cheap.