Three potential destinations for Sergio Aguero

Manchester City have announced that their all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season.
Having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Aguero has been one of the key players behind the Cityzens' stunning rise and he will go down as one of the greatest players to have graced the sky blue jersey.
Aguero: The numbers behind the Man City star's stunning Premier League stint
Aguero is still a top striker but has struggled with injuries of late which could probably be the reason why he decided against signing a new deal with Pep Guardiola's side.
Here, we look at three potential destinations of the Argentinian superstar.
Juventus
Juventus have an excellent track record of signing superstar footballers at the dusk of their careers on bargain deals and a striker of Aguero's calibre and that too available for nothing, should definitely attract the Old Lady. Aguero will significantly bolster the attack of the Juventus side and can help them bounce back next season.
Paris Saint-Germain
Another club who have already been heavily linked with the striker has been Paris Saint-Germain, who will look to sign him if one of either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leave in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino knows his countryman really well from his time in the Premier League and a link-up of the two could well be on the cards.
Barcelona
Barcelona are a club who are known to be long-term admirers of Aguero. The Blaugrana are understood to be interested in signing the striker as they look to see him play alongside his close friend and compatriot Lionel Messi and also ensure that the six-time Ballon d'OR winner remains at the Camp Nou.