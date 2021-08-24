Football
Three potential destinations of Bayern Munich superstar if he decides to move

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Robert Lewandowski has been among the best footballers on the planet for several years now and was extremely unlucky last year to see the Ballon d'Or award getting cancelled. The Polish international was the favourite to win the prestigious individual honour for the first time in his career.

The Bayern Munich forward has just turned 33 and still remains at the peak of his powers. In fact, he seems to be getting better with age and is considered the best out and out number nine at the moment.

Lewandowski has been a key player for Bayern Munich over the years and the Bavarian giants would likely want him to remain so for a few years to come. However, there are some reports suggesting that the 33-year-old could be up for a new challenge before hanging up his boots and wants to join another top European club.

In this article, we will take a look at three potential destinations of the Polish superstar.

Liverpool

Lewandowski would be anything but a Liverpool signing. The Reds usually like to sign players before the age of 24 and nurture them into world beaters. Most of their top signings arrived at the club before entering their peaks and that means Lewandowski would be an exception if he were to sign for the Reds.

However, with Jurgen Klopp at the helm at Anfield, it won't be too big a surprise to see the Polish superstar getting reunited with the manager who had the biggest role in making him the player he is now. Liverpool are not particularly short of options up front but it goes without saying that one of the best players in the world would definitely improve their attack.

Manchester City

Lewandowski is among the few players to have played under both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and both managers have had huge impact on his game. It is public knowledge that Manchester City are desperately in the chase for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but the Cityzens still have a long way to go to strike a deal with the Lilywhites.

If Guardiola fails to land his primary target, Lewandowski could prove to be the best possible alternative to the England skipper. The Polish superstar might not be a long-term prospect like Kane but his short-term impact could take the club to the next level that is continental success. Guardiola and Lewandowski share a very good bond and a reunion of the duo cannot be put off the table.

Juventus

Juventus have always shown that they have no issues with signing a world class footballer at the twilight of his career if the finances involved in the deal are right. The Old Lady are one of the best clubs in the world in terms of doing the right deals and if Lewandowski does intend to end his spell at Bayern, the Turin club are certainly likely to pursue a move.

Especially considering the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Allianz Stadium seems to be up in the air, Juventus could get a like for like replacement of the Portuguese superstar in Lewandowski and he is also three years younger.

