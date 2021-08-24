Three potential destinations of Bayern Munich superstar if he decides to move

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Robert Lewandowski has been among the best footballers on the planet for several years now and was extremely unlucky last year to see the Ballon d'Or award getting cancelled. The Polish international was the favourite to win the prestigious individual honour for the first time in his career.
The Bayern Munich forward has just turned 33 and still remains at the peak of his powers. In fact, he seems to be getting better with age and is considered the best out and out number nine at the moment.
Lewandowski has been a key player for Bayern Munich over the years and the Bavarian giants would likely want him to remain so for a few years to come. However, there are some reports suggesting that the 33-year-old could be up for a new challenge before hanging up his boots and wants to join another top European club.
Liverpool
Lewandowski would be anything but a Liverpool signing. The Reds usually like to sign players before the age of 24 and nurture them into world beaters. Most of their top signings arrived at the club before entering their peaks and that means Lewandowski would be an exception if he were to sign for the Reds.
However,
with
Jurgen
Klopp
at
the
helm
at
Anfield,
it
won't
be
too
big
a
surprise
to
see
the
Polish
superstar
getting
reunited
with
the
manager
who
had
the
biggest
role
in
making
him
the
player
he
is
now.
Liverpool
are
not
particularly
short
of
options
up
front
but
it
goes
without
saying
that
one
of
the
best
players
in
the
world
would
definitely
improve
their
attack.
Manchester City
Lewandowski is among the few players to have played under both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and both managers have had huge impact on his game. It is public knowledge that Manchester City are desperately in the chase for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but the Cityzens still have a long way to go to strike a deal with the Lilywhites.
If
Guardiola
fails
to
land
his
primary
target,
Lewandowski
could
prove
to
be
the
best
possible
alternative
to
the
England
skipper.
The
Polish
superstar
might
not
be
a
long-term
prospect
like
Kane
but
his
short-term
impact
could
take
the
club
to
the
next
level
that
is
continental
success.
Guardiola
and
Lewandowski
share
a
very
good
bond
and
a
reunion
of
the
duo
cannot
be
put
off
the
table.
Juventus
Juventus have always shown that they have no issues with signing a world class footballer at the twilight of his career if the finances involved in the deal are right. The Old Lady are one of the best clubs in the world in terms of doing the right deals and if Lewandowski does intend to end his spell at Bayern, the Turin club are certainly likely to pursue a move.
Especially considering the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Allianz Stadium seems to be up in the air, Juventus could get a like for like replacement of the Portuguese superstar in Lewandowski and he is also three years younger.