Three potential replacements for wantaway Spurs star

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Tottenham Hotspurs star playmaker Christian Eriksen has reportedly told new manager Jose Mourinho to his face that he wants to leave Spurs and is seeking a new challenge in his career.
Mourinho wanted to know Eriksen's desire right after he was appointed the manager of Spurs and the former Ajax playmaker did not hide his feelings to the Special One. Eriksen has been a major transfer target of a host of clubs around Europe for years now but the North London side managed to show their resilience by keeping their prized asset at the club. But, with his contract up for expiry in the summer of 2020, there was a general consensus that the Dane will finally leave next summer.
The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has been on the books of Spurs since 2013 and he has been a brilliant servant to the club over the years and it will not be easy to replace him. But, Mourinho has to do his best in finding a capable replacement of the Danish magician. In this article, we will look at three players Spurs could target.
Jack Grealish - Aston Villa
The 24-year-old Aston Villa playmaker has been a long-term target of Spurs and with Eriksen departing, Spurs could definitely look forward to Grealish to replace the Dane. Grealish has been a sensation for newly-promoted Aston Villa this season and showed why he has been rated highly since a very young age. The 24-year-old is capable of playing in a number ten role or on either flank and could be a ready-made replacement of Eriksen. Grealish has everything to become a top player and looks at a stage of his career where he needs to leave his boyhood club Aston Villa for a bigger challenge and Spurs could provide him that.
Julian Draxler- PSG
Julain Draxler was once regarded among the biggest talents in world football but it is fair to say that he has not been able to do justice to the hype he created as a youngster. He is now 26 years of age and should be at the peak of his powers. Instead, he is just another squad player in a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side. The player has still time on his side if he wants to reignite his career and Spurs could be a great option for him to do that. Capable of playing in a range of midfield positions, Draxler could be a great signing for Spurs when they look to replace Eriksen.
Isco- Real Madrid
Just like Draxler, Spanish international Isco has also not been able to live up to his true potential which he showed at a young age. The former European Golden Boy has been at Real Madrid since 2013 and he has hardly been an automatic first-choice at Santiago Bernabeu. However, the quality and the potential of the 27-year-old is undisputed and it is high time for him to look for a new challenge. Spurs could provide the flamboyant midfield exactly that opportunity that he is in dire need of.